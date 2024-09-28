Cobie Smulders is a seasoned actress that had performances in several hit productions. Some of her works include Safe Haven, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Avengers movies, and TV series How I Met Your Mother and the first episode of Secret Invasion. Smulders is also a People's Choice Award nominee and a Critics Choice Super Awards-nominated actress.

Given Smulders' popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the Canadian actress owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Cobie Smulders' incredible $421K car collection, with photos.

Given Smulders' stacked list of acting credits, it isn't surprising that she's also highly paid as an actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smulders has a net worth of around $25 million. With extra cash to spare, Smulders decided to fill up her garage with some dream cars. Based on sources, the How I Met Your Mother star owns a couple of premium SUVs and sedans.

5. 2013 Audi A8

First up on this list is the 2013 Audi A8, which is the cheapest car in Smulders' car collection. The 2013 Audi A8 is sold in the market for $73,095. Although it's the cheapest car in Smulders' garage, it isn't considered cheap by any means.

The well-designed 2013 Audi A8 boasts of a handful of luxurious features providing the most comfortable drives for the How I Met Your Mother star. Moreover, it features a timeless exterior design that surely demands any spectator's attention.

Powered by a 3.0-liter SuperCharged V6 engine, it produces 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, in terms of speed, the 2013 Audi A8 has no problems with reaching a maximum speed of 155 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

4. 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

Speaking of luxurious vehicles, it seems that Smulders also couldn't resist not having a 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in her car collection. Valued at $73,300, the 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium is one of the most coveted SUVs in the market thanks to its spacious interior combined with top-of-the-line features.

As a result, it isn't surprising that this SUV is a staple among the garages of Hollywood celebrities. It's just the perfect vehicle for a girls night out or a family outing.

Equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium produces 403 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. In roughly 6.4 seconds, it can go from standstill to 60 mph. Moreover, with the help of the six-speed transmission that features both automatic and manual shifts, this elite SUV can go as fast as 139 mph.

3. 2019 Audi E-Tron Quattro

The second Audi in Cobie Smulders' car collection is a 2019 Audi E-Tron Quattro. The 2019 Audi E-Tron Quattro is retailed in the market for $75,780. It is a compact SUV that runs on an electric motor.

But while applying modern technology, the 2019 Audi E-Tron Quattro successfully marries both performance and safety. Furthermore, it also doesn't compromise on design, given that it's stylish at best.

Getting its power from an electric motor, it produces 355 horsepower and 414 pound-feet of torque. Despite only having a single-speed automatic transmission, the 2019 Audi E-Tron Quattro can still reach a top speed of 124 mph. It also has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph with ease, accomplishing the task in 5½ seconds.

2. 2019 BMW 7 Series 750i

The second luxury sedan in Smulders' car collection, The Avengers actress also owns a 2019 BMW 7 Series 750i. Priced at $97,945, not a lot of sedans in the market can match the benefits that come with the 2019 BMW 7 Series 750i.

Like a true BMW, the driver and passengers can depend on its roomy and comfortable interior while putting premium on safety. In addition to this, it's a true masterpiece that easily stands out on the streets.

The 2019 BMW 7 Series 750i derives its power from a 4.4-liter TwinTurbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 445 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can run at a top speed of 155 mph. In addition to this, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 3½ seconds.

1. 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus AWD

The most expensive car in Smulders' car collection is a 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus AWD. This made the People's Choice Award-nominated actress shell out around $101,200. A premium car built with the latest technology, the 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus AWD is truly a work of art.

Deriving its power from dual electric motors, the 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus AWD produces 778 horsepower and 840 pound-feet of torque. Despite utilizing a single-speed transmission, it can still reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. In just a hairline below two seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cobie Smulders' incredible $421K car collection.