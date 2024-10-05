Daniel Craig owns an amazing car collection. Craig is a well-accomplished actor who rose to fame for his role as James Bond in movies such as Skyfall, Casino Royale, No Time to Die, and Spectre. He also turned heads for his role as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out and Glass Onion. Craig is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

Given Craig's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Daniel Craig's amazing $625K car collection, with photos.

Craig has starred in several productions, making him a highly paid actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Craig has a net worth of around $160 million. With extra cash to spare, the real-life James Bond actor did invest in a few elite cars to fill up his garage. According to sources, Craig owns a solid car collection.

5. Range Rover Sport

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Craig's car collection is a Range Rover Sport, which is valued at $79,100. But given the price of the car, the Range Rover Sport isn't cheap by any means. Furthermore, it's a premium SUV that boasts of a comfortable interior for its driver and passengers. Moreover, it also comes in handy when the Casino Royale star needs to go off road.

Deriving its power from a 3.0-liter Turbocharged Inline-6 engine, it produces 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in just a little over six seconds, this premium SUV can go from standstill to 60 mph in just a little above six seconds. In terms of speed, the Range Rover Sport can go as fast as 130 mph with the help of its eight-speed automatic transmission.

With the Range Rover Sport being the only SUV in Craig's garage, it certainly deserves a place in his collection for its practicality and comfort.

4. Jaguar XJ

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is a Jaguar XJ. For this premium sedan, the Knives Out actor probably shelled out around $90,500. The Jaguar XJ boasts of a lavish design that assures comfort without sacrificing the car's performance on the road. With the Jaguar XJ, Craig should easily be able to roam around the city streets with ease and style.

The Jaguar XJ gets its power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 385 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, this elite sedan can reach a maximum speed of 115 mph. In addition to this, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Given the features of a car, the Jaguar XJ certainly fits an accomplished actor like Craig, who is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

3. Aston Martin Vanquish

For more photos, click here

While James Bond loves to drive in style, the same can be said about the real-life person who portrays him. In fact, Craig also owns an Aston Martin Vanquish, which should cost around $125,000.

Not only does the Aston Martin Vanquish stand out on the streets, but this powerful car also offers a luxurious interior featuring premium leather seats combined with access to advanced technological features. Staying true to the brand, the Aston Martin Vanquish is well capable of outclassing its sedan counterparts in the market.

Equipped with a 5.9-liter V12 engine, it produces 565 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the Aston Martin Vanquish can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline above four seconds. Moreover, this work of art can also reach a top speed of 183 mph as it utilizes a six-speed automated manual transmission.

Although the Aston Martin Vanquish was a thing of beauty, Craig did eventually sell his in an auction for a whopping $468,500.

2. Audi R8

For more photos, click here

Speaking of driving in style, Craig should have no problems doing it with the $161,395 Audi R8, which is not only a beast but also a certified masterpiece. The Audi R8 features a sleek, modern look while being able to outshine other cars on the road. As a result, not a lot of cars in the market can go toe to toe with this luxury sports car.

Built with a 5.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. The Audi R8 can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds. In addition to this, this luxury sports car can go full speed at 205 mph thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

1. Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

For more photos, click here

Speaking of Aston Martin cars, the Primetime Emmy Award nominated actor doesn't only have one. In fact, he has two in his garage, the second of which comes in the form of an Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.

For this supercar, Craig probably took out around $169,500, making it the most expensive car in Craig's car collection. Furthermore, it's truly a supercar that stands out in the streets.

Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, it produces 510 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with the help of a seven-speed automated manual transmission, its speed can peak at 190 mph. And in just 3½ seconds, the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Daniel Craig's amazing $625K car collection.