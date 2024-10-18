Dwight Howard has an incredible car collection. Howard is a certified Basketball Hall of Famer. He is a onetime NBA champion, three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, and an eight-time All-Star. Although Howard is no longer in the NBA, the former center continues to be a popular basketball player after taking his act overseas.

Given Howard's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of car a world-class player like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Dwight Howard's incredible $2.1 million car collection, with photos.

Howard carved out a successful and lucrative NBA career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Howard has a net worth of around $140 million. With plenty of cash lying around, it isn't surprising that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year opted to splurge on some coveted cars, according to sources.

5. Bentley Mulsanne

The cheapest car in Howard's collection is a Bentley Mulsanne, which costs around $304,670. The Bentley Mulsanne isn't cheap by any means. As one of the most coveted luxury super cars in the market, the Bentley Mulsanne boasts of a lavish exterior and interior design without compromising on performance.

The Bentley Mulsanne sources its power from a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 505 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, its eight-speed automatic transmission allows it to go as fast as 180 mph. In just exactly five seconds, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Speaking of luxury cars, Howard also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which probably made the three-time Defensive Player of the Year shell out around $315,000. This sedan offers a lavish interior that treats any of its passengers like certified royalty. Given Howard's accolades in the NBA, he certainly deserves to be on the back of this prized sedan.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It produces 563 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can accelerate with ease, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

3. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Aside from the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Howard also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. While the former is a luxury sedan, the latter is a top-of-the-line SUV. In fact, Howard took out $346,850 from his pockets just to purchase this one.

Given that Howard stands at 6'10 and 265 pounds, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan should provide the NBA Champion a more roomy option while providing the utmost comfort when driving around the city.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan derives its power from a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It produces 571 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds. When it comes to speed, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is capable of peaking at 155 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6

Next up on this list is Howard's Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6, which retails in the market for $511,612. The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6 should easily provide Howard a vehicle whenever the five-time NBA rebounding leader needs to get some fresh air outdoors.

In fact, this is an ideal SUV when it comes to off-roading activities, as it's capable of passing through the most unforgiving terrain.

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6 sources its power from a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 536 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, in just 7.8 seconds, it can move from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease. Its seven-speed automatic transmission also paves the way for this elite SUV to go as fast as 100 mph.

1. Knight XV

Sold in the market for $629,000, the most expensive car in Howard's collection is a Knight XV. The Knight XV is another top-tier SUV that's built to endure some of the harshest conditions thanks to its battle-tested bulletproof features. In fact, this is the same car that made an appearance in the blockbuster hit, Fast Five.

Built with a 6.7-liter power stroke V8 diesel engine, it produces 300 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Knight XV can reach a top speed of 95 mph, as it's equipped with a five-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dwight Howard's incredible $2.1 million car collection.