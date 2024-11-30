Frank Ocean is a well-known singer who has several hit albums, including one of the best albums of all time. He is a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Given Ocean's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Frank Ocean's incredible $884K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ocean has a net worth of around $16 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising to see the two-time Grammy Award winner splurge on his favorite cars, as per sources.

7. BMW 550i

The cheapest car in Ocean's collection is a BMW 550i, which is valued in the market at around $58,800. The BMW 550i is the first BMW vehicle in this list. Although it's the cheapest, any car enthusiast will agree that this isn't the case at all. Furthermore, it's the first ever car Ocean purchased after becoming a hit artist.

The BMW 550i produces 360 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.8-liter V8 powertrain. With a six-speed manual transmission, the BMW 550i can speed up to 158 mph. In just less than five seconds, this luxury sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

6. BMW E90 M3

The second BMW in Ocean's car collection is a BMW E90 M3, which retails for around $56,500. The BMW E90 M3 may be one of the oldest cars in Ocean's garage, however, anyone would agree that the BMW E90 M3 is still a car to die for given that it's still one of the best BMWs ever produced.

The BMW E90 M3 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 414 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The BMW E90 M3 has a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, and it can reach a top speed of 155 mph. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

5. BMW M5

Another BMW in Ocean's collection is the BMW M5. While the previous BMW E90 M3 is one of the oldest, the BMW M5 is the latest BMW vehicle owned by the White Ferrari singer. It's a remarkable vehicle fit for a popular artist like Ocean.

The BMW M5 operates on a 4.6-liter V8 engine. It produces 560 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the BMW M5 can attain a top speed of 155 mph. Furthermore, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under 4½ seconds.

4. 2017 Tesla Model X

While it isn't a BMW, there's no question that the 2017 Tesla Model X is one of Ocean's prized possessions. This electric car cost the Ivy singer around 94,700. Furthermore, this luxury electric vehicle should also help Ocean reduce his carbon footprint.

The Tesla Model X relies on a single electric motor, producing 417 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. In just under five seconds, the Tesla Model X can go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, it's capable of speeding up to 155 mph, and it has a one-speed automatic transmission.

3. BMW M3 E30

Next up on this list is Ocean's fourth and final BMW, which is the BMW M3 E30. For this unique masterpiece, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist paid around $100,000. A lot of Ocean's fans may recognize this vehicle in the cover of Nostalgia Ultra.

Deriving its power from a 2.3-liter inline-4 engine, the BMW M3 E30 produces 192 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. With a five-speed manual transmission, the BMW M3 E30 can speed up to 149 mph. On the other hand, it takes 6.3 seconds for it to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. Porsche 911 GT3 (991)

Although Ocean is a huge fan of BMWs, he did make room for two super cars, one of which is a Porsche 911 GT3 (991), which cost the Godspeed singer around $130,400. Ocean loved this vehicle a lot. In fact, he even made a shoutout about it in his song, Unity.

The Porsche 911 GT3 (991) operates on a 3.8-liter Flat-6 engine. It produces 475 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The Porsche 911 GT3 (991) can go as fast as 193 mph, and it has a seven-speed PDK transmission. Moreover, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3½ seconds.

1. McLaren 675LT

Sold in the market for $349,500, the most expensive car in Ocean's collection is a McLaren 675LT. The McLaren 675LT easily grabs attention due to its sporty look combined with its elite performance. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the world.

The McLaren 675LT can reach a top speed of 205 mph, and it has a seven-speed manual transmission. Moreover, it operates on a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 666 horsepower and 515 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Frank Ocean's incredible $884K car collection.