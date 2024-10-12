Gwyneth Paltrow owns an awesome car collection. Paltrow is a popular actress with several blockbuster movie roles under her belt. She has starred in Sliding Doors, Emma, Shakespeare in Love, and a handful of Iron Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is also an Oscar Award-winning actress.

Given Paltrow's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Gwyneth Paltrow's awesome $258K car collection, with photos.

Paltrow has had a major impact in the big screens. As a result, it isn't surprising that the award winning actress is highly paid to do so. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Paltrow has a net worth of around $200 million, which will make it easier for Paltrow to retire in 2027. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that she filled her garage with some luxury vehicles, according to sources.

5. 2019 Toyota Prius L Eco

The cheapest car in Paltrow's collection is a 2019 Toyota Prius L Eco, which costs around $24,725. Considered to be one of Toyota's luxury hatchbacks, the 2019 Toyota Prius L Eco offers a lavish interior while providing sufficient cabin space. Furthermore, it boasts a unique exterior that will surely catch the attention of spectators on the road.

The 2019 Toyota Prius L Eco gets its power from a 1.8-liter electric Inline-4 engine. It produces 121 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a single-speed continuous variable transmission, this elite hatchback can go as fast as 112 mph. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 10 seconds.

4. 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport

Next up on this list is Paltrow's 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport, which costs around $29,000. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport should come in handy for the MCU actress, especially if she's planning to go on long road trips that may require her to go through the most unforgiving terrain.

Aside from its compact design, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport is also known for its off-road features.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport sources its power from a 3.8-liter V6 powertrain. It produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, a six-speed manual transmission allows it to reach a maximum speed of 113 mph. Moreover, this off-road SUV can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just exactly nine seconds.

3. 2019 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI Quattro

Aside from the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport, the Oscar Award-winning actress also owns another SUV in the form of the 2019 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI Quattro.

For this luxury SUV, Paltrow shelled out around $57,000. Unlike the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport, the 2019 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI Quattro is designed for comfortable city drives thanks to its comfy seats and sufficient leg space.

Built with a 2.0-liter Intercooled Turbo Inline-4 engine, the 2019 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI Quattro produces 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line SUV can go full speed at 150 mph. Moreover, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 150 mph.

2. 2018 BMW X5 xDrive 35i Sports Activity

The third SUV in Paltrow's car collection is a 2018 BMW X5 xDrive 35i Sports Activity, which probably made the Sliding Doors actress take out $60,000 from her pockets. While the 2018 BMW X5 xDrive 35i Sports Activity assures comfortable rides, this top-tier SUV is also capable of passing through the roughest terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

The 2018 BMW X5 xDrive 35i Sports Activity is equipped with a 3.0-liter Intercooled Turbo Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of acceleration, the 2.0-liter Intercooled Turbo Inline-4 engine 2018 BMW X5 xDrive 35i Sports Activity has no problems with going from 0 to 60 mph in just exactly five seconds. Moreover, this elite SUV can speed up to 152 mph.

1. 2021 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI Quattro

Valued in the market for $87,595, the 2021 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI Quattro is the most expensive car in Paltrow's car collection. Considered to be an icon of luxury, the sedan's interior will absolutely blow away any owner who takes it for a spin.

Designed with a 3.0-liter Intercooled Turbo electric V6 engine, the 2021 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI Quattro produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, its speed can peak at 130 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline above 5½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Gwyneth Paltrow's awesome $258K car collection.