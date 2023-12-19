Ja Morant is an up-and-coming NBA superstar for the Memphis Grizzlies. Let's look at Ja Morant's car collection.

Ja Morant is an All-Star guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant's net worth in 2023 is around $50 million, but he needs to clean up his act to keep it that way. One thing he spends his wealth on is Ja Morant's car collection.

He played college basketball for Murray State, where he was a consensus first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2019. The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Morant second overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and he was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020.

In 2021-22, he made his first All-Star appearance and All-NBA selection. On July 6, 2022, he signed a five-year extension with the Grizzlies for $193 million.

In the 2022-23 season, Morant had several issues. He had career-highs in rebounds and assists per game, but off-the-court issues hampered his progress. There have been multiple incidents of Morant being seen on social media wielding a gun and partying. In the offseason, he had another sighting on social media, which caused the NBA to suspend him for 25 games.

Morant has been a force for Memphis when he is available to them. He led the team to the playoffs in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He averaged over 27 points per game in each of those appearances.

There is also a good amount of regular-season success over the past two seasons, but the team hopes he can return to his 2021-22 form this season when he returns from suspension on Dec. 19. In that All-Star season, Morant averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Rolls-Royce Dawn

The Ghost's value at the time of his purchase was $390,000. Morant's version is diamond-black and has a red interior.

The Dawn is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine, delivering over 540 horsepower. The car's limited top speed is 160 mph, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

BACK IN BLACK – The 2022 @Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in Pitch Black. pic.twitter.com/RJiF9oLp2r — Stellantis North America (@StellantisNA) January 30, 2022

The Charger has a black finish with yellow detailing. It has a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It generates over 370 horsepower. It's valued at $90,000.

The newest version of the Hellcat has a supercharged V8 engine with at least 717 horsepower. An upgrade in the model can increase the horsepower to 807.

It has managed to get in the same caliber as a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S and Porsche Panamera Turbo S. With Morant having the older version of the car, it wouldn't be a surprise to see an upgrade coming in his future.

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has a 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel engine with 293 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. It's valued at $98,000.

Morant's car collection is low key compared to how he lives the rest of his life. It wouldn't have been a big surprise if Morant opted to have a more flashy car collection with his newfound wealth.

However, Morant hasn't upgraded his car collection since earning the $193 million extension. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Ja Morant's car collection.