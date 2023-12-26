James Harden is a star point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's your chance to check out Harden's incredible car collection.

When it comes to being one of the best basketball players in the world today, there's no question that James Harden is easily in the conversation. Harden is a 10-time All-Star, Sixth Man of the Year winner, and an NBA MVP, and Harden has a car collection worthy of his status.

Although he's one of the elite players in the NBA today, Harden has been on a mission on adding an elusive NBA championship to his collection. Just recently, Harden shocked the NBA once again after headlining a blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Given that all eyes are on Harden to end his championship drought, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA superstar like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features James Harden's incredible $842K car collection, with photos.

Harden successfully transformed from a Sixth Man of the Year player with the Oklahoma City Thunder to a certified NBA MVP with the Houston Rockets. With Harden reaching superstar status, it isn't surprising that he's also one of the highest paid players in the NBA today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harden has a net worth of around $165 million.

With plenty of extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that Harden decided to splurge on a few luxury cars, despite travelling a lot with his private jet. Harden has a couple muscle cars, a top-of-the line-sedan, and some luxury SUVs in his car collection.

5. 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS

To start off the list, the cheapest vehicle in Harden's garage is a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS, which is priced at $37,500 in the market. Despite being the cheapest in the 10-time All-Star's garage, the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS is no slouch.

Powered by a 6.2L LS3 V8 engine, this muscle car has at least 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. In addition to this, the Camaro combines power and design, allowing Harden to easily stand out when he's driving around the streets of Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Harden should also have no problems with speed. Equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS is capable of going as fast as 165 mph. In addition to this, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.

4. Mercedes-Benz S Class S600

Plenty of people in this world dream of having a Mercedes. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former NBA MVP decided to cop one for himself.

Sold in the market for $100,000, the Mercedes-Benz S Class certainly deserves a place in Harden's garage. It's worth noting that the one Harden owns belonged to the W221 generation of S Class Models. This should provide Harden a premium interior, allowing the Clippers guard to enjoy premium drives around the city with the utmost comfort.

In terms of performance, the Mercedes-Benz S Class has sufficient power thanks to a 6.0-liter Twin-Turbocharged V12 engine. It can also reach a top speed of 130 mph.

3. Range Rover Autobiography

An SUV is a practical vehicle for anyone, more so a Range Rover. Just ask any Hollywood celebrity, including James Harden.

Valued at $145,850, the Range Rover Autobiography is as practical as it gets. With a roomy interior, the Range Rover Autobiography should have no problems housing Harden's 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame. Furthermore, the Range Rover Autobiography is also built with a 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine, allowing it to have 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque.

The luxury SUV also has the abilities when it comes to acceleration. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline over five seconds. Given the features of the Range Rover Autobiography, there's no doubt it is one of the premium SUVs in the market.

2. 2016 Bentley Bentayga

There's not a lot of premium cars that can match the qualities of a Bentley Bentayga. As a token of luxury fit for an MVP, it's easy to see why a superstar like Harden has one in his garage.

The $231,825 SUV is in a class of its own. Powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, the Bentley Bentayga has 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Built with an eight-speed automatic transmission, Harden's premium SUV can peak at a speed of 187 mph. In addition to this, it also has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just four seconds. Combine these features with its well-designed interior, the Bentayga is easily one of Harden's favorite SUVs.

1. Rolls-Royce Wraith

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is easily the most expensive car in James Harden's car collection at $345,000. The Wraith combines design and functionality perfectly, making it a coveted luxury sedan in the market.

With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Wraith can go as fast as 155 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds. It's certainly a top-caliber vehicle fit for an elite NBA star like Harden.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on James Harden's incredible $842K car collection.