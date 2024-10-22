Jason Derulo has an incredible car collection. Derulo is a popular musician thanks to several hit singles such as Talk Dirty, Marry Me, and Wiggle. He has also earned a handful of distinctions such as three Teen Choice Award nominations, and three VMA Award nominations.

With Derulo’s popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here’s a look at Jason Derulo’s incredible $1.2 million car collection, with photos.

With several notable hits, it isn’t surprising that Derulo has carved out a lucrative career in music and also has a new podcast series coming out Oct. 31, 2024. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Derulo has a net worth of around $16 million. As a result, the Wiggle artist certainly decided to splurge on a few luxury vehicles to fill his garage, as per sources.

6. 2015 Cadillac Escalade

The cheapest car in Derulo’s collection is a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, which costs around $73,965. Just by looking at the price alone, the Cadillac Escalade isn’t a cheap car by any means. In fact, it’s a staple in the garages of Hollywood celebrities.

Thanks to a respectable exterior, combined with a lavish interior, there’s no question that any owner would feel like a Hollywood A-lister while taking this one for a spin.

The 2015 Cadillac Escalade is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, it can move from standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds. In addition to this, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade is capable of reaching a top speed of 130 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

5. 2015 BMW i8

Next up on this list is Derulo’s 2015 BMW i8. For this super car, the VMA Award nominee shelled out around $136,500.

The 2015 BMW i8 was a groundbreaking release by BMW. Aside from its butterfly doors that easily stand out, it also featured electric motors, making it a coveted hybrid luxury coup. Furthermore, its lavish interior instantly offers a comfortable driving experience with style.

The 2015 BMW i8 derives its power from a 1.5-liter Turbo Inline-3 powertrain with the assistance of an eDrive electric motor. This allows it to produce 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, in terms of speed, it can go as fast as 155 mph, thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2015 BMW i8 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Speaking of luxury cars, Derulo just had to get a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. Retailing in the market for $147,500, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is a top-of-the-line SUV. While offering a lavish interior for the utmost comfort, it also comes in handy when the Talk Dirty singer needs to go on outdoor adventures that may require going through the most difficult terrains.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG sources its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This paves the way for it to produce 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, a nine-speed automatic transmission allows it to go full speed at 137 mph. In just a hairline below four seconds, it can easily move from a standstill to 60 mph.

3. 2014 Bentley Continental GTC

Given that Derulo makes head-turning songs, the same can be said about the cars that he drives. In fact, the Marry Me artist also owns a 2014 Bentley Continental GTC. For this luxury coupe, Derulo took out $218,400 from his pockets. Staying true to the brand of Bentley, the 2014 Bentley Continental GTC finds a way to marry both performance and design.

The 2014 Bentley Continental GTC produces 567 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.0-liter turbo W12 engine. Moreover, this luxury coup can go as fast as 207 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just under four seconds.

2. 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market, Derulo also has a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder parked in his garage. For this one, the Teen Choice Award-winning singer shelled out $262,350.

Like a true Lamborghini, the 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder stands out on the streets with its signature sporty design combined with its ability to outclass any car on the street.

Built with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it produces 602 horsepower and 412 lb-ft of torque. The 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder doesn’t have a problem with speed, capable of peaking at 202 mph. On the other hand, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than 3½ seconds.

1. 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith

Sold in the market for $320,500, the most expensive car in Derulo’s collection is a 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith. The 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith is truly an icon of luxury, providing a lavish feel thanks to its comfortable seats combined with a timeless exterior that should easily turn some heads on the streets.

Powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, it produces 624 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, an eight-speed automatic transmission allows it to speed up to 155 mph. In just 4.4 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Derulo’s incredible $1.2 million car collection.