Jason Momoa is a well-known actor in the Hollywood scene, having starred in DC's Aquaman and Justice League. Since then, he has earned roles in other blockbuster hits. Given Momoa's rise as an action star, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jason Momoa's insane $1.3 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Momoa has a net worth of around $40 million. With a successful acting career, it isn't surprising that the Aquaman star splurged on his garage, which is dominated by vintage cars, as per sources.

7. 1956 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe Deville

Purchased for only $4,145, the cheapest car in Momoa's collection is a 1956 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe Deville. It's also the oldest car in the Aquaman star's garage. While it's the oldest and cheapest vehicle, the 62 Coupe Deville still holds a special place, as Momoa regards it as “my child.”

The 62 Coupe Deville is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 300 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it requires 11.5 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. The 62 Coupe Deville can also speed up to 112 mph with the help of a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

6. Land Rover Defender Series 3

Next up on this list is Momoa's Land Rover Defender Series 3. The Land Rover Defender Series 3 is another old-school car in Momoa's collection. In fact, it was reportedly the first car in his garage, costing the Fast X actor around $24,500.

The Defender Series 3 derives its power from a 2.25-liter inline petrol engine. It produces 71 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque. It can reach a top speed of 68 mph, and it has a four-speed manual transmission. Moreover, it requires less than 29 seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

5. 1993 Land Rover Defender L316 110 with RedTail rooftop camper

Another old-school Land Rover vehicle in Momoa's collection is the 1993 Land Rover Defender L316 110 with RedTail rooftop camper. This vintage SUV should come in handy for road trips that may pass through some difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading features. The Defender L316 110 cost the Justice League actor around $50,000.

The Defender L316 110 sources its power from a 3.9-liter V8 engine. It produces 180 horsepower and 227 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a five-speed manual transmission, the Defender L316 110 can attain a maximum speed of 89 mph. It can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph in nearly 15 seconds.

4. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Speaking of Land Rovers, Momoa's modern edition comes in the form of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. This top-tier SUV made the Braven star pay around $87,500. The Range Rover Sport provides the utmost comfort while being versatile enough for family rides and road trips that may require some off-roading.

The Range Rover Sport gets its power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Sport can go as fast as 140 mph. Moreover, it requires a little over four seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Aston Martin DB5

Another vintage car in Momoa's garage is the Aston Martin DB5. As James Bond fans may remember, the DB5 was a fixture in James Bond movies for its sleek features. This elite coupe was always ready for action, right from the get-go, perfect for an action star like Momoa. The DB5 made the Game of Thrones actor shell out $176,000.

The DB5 produces 285 horsepower and 288 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.0-liter Inline-6 engine. It relies on a five-speed manual transmission, allowing it to reach a top speed of 145 mph. On the other hand, the DB5 can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just eight seconds.

2. Rolls-Royce Phantom II (Electric)

When it comes to vintage cars, Momoa's Rolls-Royce Phantom II easily stands out. Traditionally, the Phantom II costs around $233,060, according to online outlets. But with several modifications done, it's safe to say that The Bad Batch actor paid well over that amount.

The Phantom II that Momoa owns is powered by a 150-kw electric motor. It produces 198 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque. It's also equipped with a one-speed direct-drive transmission.

1. EarthRoamer Ford F550 XV LTi

Retailing for around $750,000, the most expensive car in Momoa's collection is the EarthRoamer Ford F550 XV LTi. Hollywood fans may remember Momoa making headlines with this vehicle for the wrong reasons.

After Momoa announced his divorce from Lisa Bonet, he reportedly lived in the EarthRoamer. Nonetheless, the Ford F550 XV LTi is still a spacious vehicle with the capacity to allow four people to sleep inside.

Powered by a 6.7-liter V8 turbo diesel engine, the Ford F550 XV LTi produces 330 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed automatic transmission, the Ford F550 XV LTi can attain a top speed of 95 mph. It can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 6½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Momoa's insane $1.3 million car collection.