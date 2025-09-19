After being snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is not taking it personally.

He appeared on Pardon My Take and was asked by Dan “Big Cat” Katz if a “heel turn” is in the cards, should he not get into the Hall of Fame anytime soon.

“I don't think [so],” said Manning in regard to the heel turn. “That's just really not my personality, I don't think that's gonna happen.”

“Big Cat” then asked Manning about turning heel if he waits over a decade to get into the Hall of Fame. Manning still denied it, apologizing to him. However, if he ever changes his mind, he'll be back on the show.

“If one day I change my mind and I become the bitter ex-football player… I'll come back on the show and I'll start my campaign,” he promised.

Will Giants' Eli Manning make the Hall of Fame?

Article Continues Below

It feels inevitable that Manning will join his brother in the Hall of Fame. However, it was not in 2025, and he will have to wait until 2026 for his next shot.

Despite winning two Super Bowls, making four Pro Bowls, and finishing top 10 all-time in passing yards and touchdowns (since being passed by Matthew Stafford), Manning did not make it in his first year of eligibility.

Eli's brother, Peyton Manning, made the Hall of Fame in 2021. Peyton retired as the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns before Drew Brees and Tom Brady overtook the top spot.

Manning retired in 2019 after spending all 16 years of his career in New York. Before his final season, the Giants drafted his supposed replacement, Daniel Jones. However, after six years with the Giants, Jones was released. He now starts for the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, Manning is busy as one half of the ManningCast, which he hosts with Peyton. Additionally, Manning hosts Eli's Places for ESPN, and he executive produced the Chad Powers series starring Glen Powell.