LeBron James may not have settled the never-ending GOAT debate, but he has proven one thing beyond question, he knows longevity. That durability stretches far beyond his NBA career. His marriage to Savannah James has been the cornerstone of his personal life since the two met as high school students in Ohio. Now, 12 years into marriage and over two decades into their relationship, LeBron recently shared what he believes makes love last, PEOPLE reports.

Appearing on 360 with Speedy, James got candid about how others view his relationship as flawless. “I’m gonna be honest, a relationship is never picture perfect,” he told host Speedy Morman. The 40-year-old Lakers star explained that adversity will always come, but working through challenges with honesty and openness makes the journey worthwhile.

LeBron James says his relationship with his wife Savannah is not as picture perfect as it seems, and gives his secret advice for their long relationship “Communication is number 1, being honest is number 2, number 3 is like you have to be okay with being uncomfortable… pic.twitter.com/G5qMeUlkte — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Communication, honesty, and balance

Asked to expand on what keeps his marriage strong, LeBron laid out what he considers the essential pillars. “Communication is number one. Being honest is number two. Number three is, you have to be okay with being uncomfortable sometimes,” he said. In his words, love cannot be one-sided. “You can’t always have it your way, it’s not gonna work that way.”

LeBron James also acknowledged the truth in an old saying. “Happy wife, happy life, that s*** is real, bro,” he laughed, while also approving Morman’s suggestion of “Happy husband, happy loving.”

The couple, who tied the knot on September 14, 2012, recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a dinner date. LeBron posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram Story, calling Savannah his “beautiful” and adding emojis of a queen, butterfly, and infinity symbol. The celebration came just weeks after the couple and their sons, Bronny and Bryce, got matching “family” tattoos from renowned artist Joaquin Ganga.

With three children, countless public moments, and the pressures of global fame, the James family continues to stand out as an example of love lasting through life’s tests. For LeBron, the formula is not perfection, but patience, truth, and respect.