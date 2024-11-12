Jon Jones is a well-respected UFC fighter, holding several records. In fact, he currently holds the record for most title fights and most title-fight wins with 16 and 15, respectively. Given Jones' impact in the MMA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jon Jones' incredible $313K car collection, with photos.

Jones has a net worth of between $15 million and $20 million. With plenty of extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that Jones opted to splurge on a few of his dream cars. In fact, his garage is littered with some of the priciest and most-coveted cars in the market today, based on online outlets.

4. 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Jones' collection is a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8, which is valued for around $59,995. While it's the cheapest car in Jones' garage, the Corvette C8 isn't cheap by any means. This super car wasn't only built to steal the show, but it was designed for aerodynamic performance so it can outperform its counterparts in the market.

The Corvette C8 derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, it requires less than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. When it comes to speed, this elite work of art on wheels can peak at 194 mph, and it has an eight-speed automated manual transmission.

3. 2021 BMW M4

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Jones' 2021 BMW M4, which is another great addition to his car collection. For this masterpiece on wheels, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion shelled out around $72,795.

The BMW M4 is a powerful coupe that makes some heads turn on the road. Furthermore, it has the ability to keep in step with some of the top cars in the market. As an added bonus, it's a special coupe that provides a roomy interior, offering the utmost comfort for any car enthusiast.

The BMW M4 sources its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it has a six-speed manual transmission, and it can attain a maximum speed of 180 mph. On the other hand, it requires less than four seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

2. 2020 Dodge Charger SRT

For more photos, click here

Few cars can match the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT in terms of power and design. As a result, it isn't surprising that a world-class UFC fighter like Jones just had to get one. In fact, he paid around $73,303 for this top-of-the-line vehicle.

The Charger SRT has the ability to stand out with its aggressive exterior combined with its ability to take over any road Jones drives to. In other words, the Charger SRT easily demands some attention, similar to every time Jones steps into the fighting octagon.

The Charger SRT is built with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, the Charger SRT has an eight-speed automatic transmission and can reach a maximum speed of 196 mph, making it the fastest car in Jones' car collection. When it comes to acceleration, it has no problems moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 3½ seconds.

1. 2021 Tesla Model X

For more photos, click here

While Jones is a huge fan of luxury cars, the 2023 ESPY Best UFC Fighter also owns an electric car in the form of the Tesla Model X. For this futuristic masterpiece, Jones took out $135,400 from his pockets. As a result, it's the most expensive car in Jones' car collection.

The Model X boasts of a sleek design that looks way too advanced for today's time. In addition to this, Jones should feel at ease while driving this electric car, given that its lavish interior provides a handful of advanced amenities combined with some safety features.

Powered by an electric motor system, the Tesla Model X produces 670 horsepower. When it comes to speed, this luxury electric car can go as fast as 163 mph, and it has a one-speed direct-drive transmission. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jon Jones' incredible $313K car collection.