Julius Randle has an amazing car collection. Randle has come a long way from his forgettable days with the Los Angeles Lakers after they drafted him. He has blossomed into an All-Star caliber big man. And he recently got a new home with the Minnesota Timberwolves after the New York Knicks traded him in the blockbuster deal for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The three-time NBA All-Star also earned two All-NBA Team selections and the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award. But more importantly, he has also helped the Knicks transform into a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

Given Randle's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's Julius Randle's amazing $269K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Randle has a net worth of around $25 million. Thanks to lucrative paychecks, the former NBA Most Improved Player can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes owning some luxurious rides for his daily use, as per sources.

3. Range Rover Evoque

The cheapest car in Randle's car collection is his Range-Rover Evoque, which retails for around $44,000, as per sources. The Range Rover Evoque is an ideal choice for the former NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. In fact, the Range Rover Evoque is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities.

The Range Rover Evoque derives its power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 250 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Evoque can speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of accelerating from s standstill position to 60 mph in just under 7½ seconds.

2. Porsche Panamera

There's no question that not a lot of supercars in the market can match the Porsche Panamera. For this beautiful vehicle, the Timberwolves big man shelled out $78,100 to be part of Randle's car collection. The Porsche Panamera Turbo is designed to stand out wherever it goes. As a result, it's considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market.

As a supercar, the Porsche Panamera doesn't only impress with its sporty exterior. Moreover, this elite supercar has all the tools to take over the competition. Aside from being one of the fastest cars in the market, this top-of-the-line vehicle also provides an unmatched driving experience like no other. Because of its qualities, it's easy to see why Randle just had to get one for himself.

The Porsche Panamera derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Porsche Panamera can go full speed at 179 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little longer than four seconds.

1. BMW i8

It's safe to say that Randle has a taste for luxury vehicles. Aside from getting a luxurious Porsche Panamera, it seems that the three-time NBA All-Star also fancied a technologically advanced car in the form of the BMW i8. There's no question that the BMW i8 stands out, in terms of its futuristic design.

Moreover, any owner wouldn't be disappointed with the driving experience that the BMW i8 offers. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Wolves star had to get one for himself. Randle probably took out around $147,000 from his pockets for this masterpiece on wheels, making it the most expensive car in Julius Randle's car collection.

While hybrid cars are increasingly getting more and more popular, it's safe to say that the BMW i8 was way ahead of its time during its release. Moreover, the BMW i8 also possesses a unique look that will surely gain anyone's attention on the road. With strong, sleek features that give a sporty aura, the BMW i8 is a thing of beauty.

In addition to this, the BMW i8 doesn't disappoint interior-wise. Staying true to the brand of BMW, the i8 features premium amenities coupled with some advanced technological features that will sure enhance any owner's driving experience. As a result, it wasn't surprising to see the All-NBA Team player join the BMW i8 bandwagon.

The BMW i8 derives its power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged Inline-3 Hybrid engine. This allows it to produce 369 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. In just a little more than four seconds, the BMW i8 is well capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. In addition to this, the BMW i8 relies on a six-speed automatic transmission to attain a top speed of 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Julius Randle's amazing $269K car collection.