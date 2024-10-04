Keanu Reeves has an incredible car collection. Reeves is a decorated actor who has starred in a handful of blockbuster hits. These movie appearances include Speed, Point Break, the Bill & Ted movies, the John Wick movies, and The Matrix installments. He is also a Kids' Choice Award nominee, a People's Choice Award-nominated actor, and an MTV Movie Award-winning actor.

Given Reeves' accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an A-lister like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Keanu Reeves' incredible $3.8 million car collection, with photos.

With plenty of blockbuster hits under his belt, it isn't surprising that Reeves is a highly paid actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reeves has a net worth of around $380 million. With some extra cash to spare, the John Wick star opted to splurge on a few supercars, as per sources.

10. Volvo 122

The cheapest car in Reeves' car collection is a timeless beauty in the form of the Volvo 122, which cost The Matrix star around $24,500. With a four-speed manual transmission, it can still go as fast as 148 mph.

9. Audi Q7

An SUV that offers plenty of comfort, the Audi Q7 is a practical vehicle in Reeves' garage. Sold in the market for $72,195, it produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter Turbocharged V6 engine.

8. Mercedes GLE 53

Another coveted SUV in Reeves' car collection is the Mercedes GLE 53. Retailed in the market for around $86,750, this SUV can go from standstill to 60 mph in just 155 mph with the help of its nine-speed automatic transmission.

7. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

While Reeves has a couple of SUVs, the John Wick star also owns a muscle car in the form of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which made him shell out around $86,765. Built with a 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 engine, it produces 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque.

6. Audi A8

When it comes to the best luxury sedans, the Audi A8 has to be in that conversation. As a result, it isn't surprising that Reeves took out $88,900 for one to add to his car collection. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 128 mph.

5. Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Nearly everyone dreams of owning a Porsche. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Speed star also picked up a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. The Porsche 911 Carrera S sources its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo H6 engine, producing 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque.

4. Bentley Continental GT

Considered to be one of the most coveted luxury coupes in the market, the Bentley Continental GT is truly a great car for the award-winning actor. Equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it produces 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. It can also go full speed at 207 mph. It's sold in the market for around $291,225.

3. Ferrari California T

As a Hollywood A-lister, there's no better way to enjoy life than to buy a Ferrari. In the case of the Point Break star, Reeves owns a Ferrari California T. For this elite sports car, the MTV Movie Award winner paid around $300,000.

Powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, it produces 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can quickly go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds.

2. Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

The second most expensive car in Reeves' car collection is a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which costs around $1.2 million.

The Hollywood A-lister should have no problems driving in style with this one when he takes the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse for a spin around the city. Sourcing its power from an 8.0-liter Quad-Turbocharged W16 Engine, it produces 1,200 horsepower and 1,100 lb-ft of torque.

1. Ferrari La Ferrari

Reeves doesn't only have one but two Ferraris in his garage. The second one comes in the form of the Ferrari La Ferrari. Retailed in the market for around $1.5 million, the Ferrari La Ferrari is much more expensive compared to the Ferrari California T. Furthermore, it's also the priciest car in his collection.

However, this supercar should allow Reeves to not only turn heads in the cinemas but also in the streets. Built with a 6.3-liter V12 engine, it produces 949 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, Reeves should have no problems going 217 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Keanu Reeves' incredible $3.8 million car collection.