Keira Knightley is a well-respected actress in the Hollywood scene. She has starred in several hit movies, including Disney's The Pirates of the Caribbean films, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Imitation Game, and Boston Strangler, Knightley is also a two-time Oscar Award-nominated actress.

Given Knightley's popularity in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a Hollywood actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Keira Knightley's incredible $297K car collection, with photos.

With plenty of starring performances on the big screens, it isn't surprising that she's highly paid to do so. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Knightley has a net worth of around $80 million.

With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the two-time Oscar Award nominee can afford to live lavishly. In fact, Knightley has used up some of her earnings to invest in a few luxurious cars. According to sources, The Pirates of the Caribbean star owns a pair of SUVs, a luxurious sedan, and a special sports car that make up Keira Knightley's car collection.

4. Hyundai Tucson GLS

The cheapest car in Keira Knightley's car collection is a Hyundai Tucson GLS. It's priced around $18,070 in the market. Although it isn't one of the flashiest cars in the market, the Hyundai Tucson GLS is a handy SUV that doesn't compromise on safety thanks to a satellite radio and a side curtain bag.

In addition to this, whenever Knightley wants to roam around a city under a low profile, the Pride & Prejudice star can easily escape the paparazzi with the Hyundai Tucson GLS.

Powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, it produces 140 horsepower and 136 lb-ft of torque. In a little over 10 seconds, the Hyundai Tucson GLS can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, with the help of a five-speed manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 120 mph.

Although it's the cheapest car in The Pirates of the Caribbean star's garage, it isn't a slouch by any means.

3. GMC Yukon XL

Another SUV in Keira Knightley's car collection, the two-time Oscar Award-nominated actress also owns a GMC Yukon XL. For this elite SUV, Knightley probably shelled out around $72,500.

As one of the top-of-the-line SUVs available in the market, the GMC Yukon XL is highly sought after for its roomy interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers and some much-needed space for transporting bulkier items.

Equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the GMC Yukon XL produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this premium SUV can go as fast as 113 mph. Designed with a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission, it can go from standstill to 60 mph in just a tad bit over seven seconds.

Given the features of this SUV, it isn't surprising that the award-winning actress loves using it whenever she's traveling to her sets.

2. 2020 Mercedes Benz S450 4matic

Although The Imitation Game star is a big fan of SUVs, it seems like Knightley also saved some space in her car collection for a luxurious sedan in the form of the 2020 Mercedes Benz S450 4matic. Valued in the market for $94,250, the 2020 Mercedes Benz S450 4matic is a premium sedan that's considered to be one of the best releases by Mercedes.

Featuring a luxurious interior that comes with the utmost comfort, the 2020 Mercedes Benz S450 4matic also boasts a timeless exterior, making it one of the most coveted sedans in the market.

Deriving its power from a 3.0-liter V6 engine, the 2020 Mercedes Benz S450 4matic produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. In just five seconds, it can go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, it can also go full speed at 130 mph with the help of its nine-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 991.2

Nearly everyone dreams of owning a Porsche. Count Knightley as part of that group. In fact, the Atonement star has a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 991.2 parked in her garage. It's also the most expensive piece in her car collection at $112,000. Not a lot of sports cars can outclass the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 991.2 in terms of design and performance. It's truly a masterpiece on wheels.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 991.2 gets its power from a 3.0-liter Flat-6 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate with ease, by going from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds. In terms of speed, this lavish sports car can reach a maximum speed of 191 mph with the help of its seven-speed manual transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Keira Knightley's incredible $297K car collection.