Lena Headey has an incredible car collection. Headey is a popular actress, especially after a groundbreaking performance as Cersei Lannister in the hit television series Game of Thrones. For her performance, Headey earned five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Since then, the Game of Thrones actress has explored her way into the big screens, appearing in movies such as 300, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and 9 Bullets, and Headey has also become a director.

Given Headey's successful acting career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Lena Headey's incredible $146K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Headey has a net worth of around $12 million. With a rising acting career, it isn't surprising that the Game of Thrones star opted to fill her garage with some of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market, as per sources.

3. Jeep Grand Cherokee

The cheapest car in Headey's collection is a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is valued in the market at around $33,645. Although it's the cheapest car in Headey's garage, the Grand Cherokee isn't cheap by any means. Furthermore, it's also the most versatile car under the name of the Game of Thrones actress.

In terms of features, the Grand Cherokee is a nice-sized SUV that provides a comfy interior. In addition to this, the Grand Cherokee is built for the outdoors, capable of passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, the Grand Cherokee should come in handy for Headey whenever she opts to engage in long road trips.

The Grand Cherokee is built in with a 3.6-liter V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in less than seven seconds, the Grand Cherokee can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease. On the other hand, this top-tier SUV can attain a top speed of 128 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. 2020 Audi Q5

The second elite SUV in Headey's garage is a 2020 Audi Q5. For this respectable luxury crossover, the 300 star paid around $44,295.

While it isn't the flashiest car in the market, the Q5 is still a lavish SUV that's designed for a smooth driving experience for any owner. In fact, this luxury crossover should give Headey a good option for her daily city drives, especially after a tiring day at the shoot.

The Q5 has a decent interior, which should provide the utmost comfort. Moreover, its stylish exterior oozes with class and elegance. Given the features of this luxury SUV, it certainly fits the bill for a classy actress like the five-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

The Q5 derives its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Q5 can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, the Q5 has no problems moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair less than six seconds.

1. 2020 Porsche Cayenne

It seems that Headey is a huge fan of luxury SUVs. Retailing in the market for as much as $68,150, the most expensive car in Headey's collection is a Porsche Cayenne. The Cayenne is a luxury SUV that's capable of keeping in step with super card. It's truly a SUV that's capable of standing out wherever Headey opts to go.

There are plenty of benefits to enjoy with the Cayenne. Aside from being an SUV with a super car driving experience, the Cayenne is also a head turner thanks to its sporty look in the exterior and a lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty.

As a result, it's easy to see why the Cayenne is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market. Given the unmatched features of the Cayenne, no wonder the five-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress had to pick one up for herself.

The Cayenne can attain a top speed of 157 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is built with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. The Cayenne also has no issues with acceleration, as it only needs a hair below six seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lena Headey's incredible $146K car collection.