Madonna is widely known as the Queen of Pop, having earned seven Grammy Awards. With Madonna's sustained success as a musical artist, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Madonna's insane $2.15 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Madonna has a net worth of around $850 million. With extra cash to spare, the Queen of Pop decided to splurge on a handful of luxurious cars, as per sources.

7. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Madonna's car collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, which is valued in the market at $80,000. The Challenger SRT Hellcat is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance.

The Challenger SRT Hellcat derives its power from a 6.2-liter intercooled supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can go as fast as 203 mph. In just under 3½ seconds, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

6. Cadillac Escalade ESV

For more photos, click here

The Cadillac Escalade ESV is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior. Madonna is no different, as she paid around $111,000 for this top-tier SUV.

Built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Escalade ESV produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade ESV only requires a hair below six seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 152 mph with the help of a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

5. Jaguar XJ L Portfolio AWD

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is a Jaguar XJ L Portfolio AWD, which cost the Queen of Pop around $120,000. The XJ L Portfolio AWD is a luxury sedan that oozes class and elegance, fit for the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

The XJ L Portfolio AWD is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. It produces 340 horsepower and 432 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the XJ L Portfolio AWD can go as fast as 174 mph. It just needs a little more than four seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

For more photos, click here

The second SUV in Madonna's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, which retails in the market for around $156,000. The G63 AMG is a versatile SUV, capable of thriving in the toughest conditions thanks to its off-roading abilities.

The G63 AMG operates on a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. It produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it accelerates from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds. In addition to this, the G63 AMG can top speed at 137 mph with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission.

3. Mercedes-Maybach S550

For more photos, click here

Aside from the G63 AMG, Madonna also owns another Mercedes in the form of the Mercedes-Maybach S550. But unlike the former, the S550 is a top-of-the-line sedan. For this classy sedan, the Back That Up to the Beat singer paid around $170,000.

The S550 gets its power from a 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the S550 can reach a full speed of 140 mph. Moreover, the S550 can go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds.

2. Range Rover SV Autobiography

Related NewsArticle continues below
Madonna’s 1 condition for Deadpool and Wolverine using iconic song
Madonna’s 1 condition for Deadpool and Wolverine using iconic song
Brazil makes huge U2 wish after Madonna’s record-breaking Copacabana show
Brazil makes huge U2 wish after Madonna’s record-breaking Copacabana show
Taylor Swift slammed as ‘not important’ by Courtney Love in fiery rant
Taylor Swift slammed as ‘not important’ by Courtney Love in fiery rant

For more photos, click here

The Range Rover SV Autobiography is another top-tier SUV in Madonna's garage. The Like a Virgin singer took out $220,000 from her pockets to pay for it. This gives Madonna another option for her long outdoor trips.

Deriving its power from a 5.0-liter intercooled supercharger V6 engine, the SV Autobiography produces 557 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SV Autobiography can speed up to 140 mph. In just 4½ seconds, this top-tier SUV can go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Maybach 62S

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for $1.4 million, the most expensive car in Madonna's collection is a Maybach 62S. The Maybach 62S is another classy sedan, considered to be an icon of luxury by many.

The Maybach 62S produces 543 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, thanks to a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 powertrain. With a five-speed automatic transmission, the Maybach 62S can reach a top speed of 155 mph. Furthermore, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Madonna's insane $2.15 million car collection.