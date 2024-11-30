Madonna is widely known as the Queen of Pop, having earned seven Grammy Awards. With Madonna's sustained success as a musical artist, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Madonna's insane $2.15 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Madonna has a net worth of around $850 million. With extra cash to spare, the Queen of Pop decided to splurge on a handful of luxurious cars, as per sources.

7. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

The cheapest car in Madonna's car collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, which is valued in the market at $80,000. The Challenger SRT Hellcat is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance.

The Challenger SRT Hellcat derives its power from a 6.2-liter intercooled supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can go as fast as 203 mph. In just under 3½ seconds, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

6. Cadillac Escalade ESV

The Cadillac Escalade ESV is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior. Madonna is no different, as she paid around $111,000 for this top-tier SUV.

Built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Escalade ESV produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade ESV only requires a hair below six seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 152 mph with the help of a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

5. Jaguar XJ L Portfolio AWD

Next up on this list is a Jaguar XJ L Portfolio AWD, which cost the Queen of Pop around $120,000. The XJ L Portfolio AWD is a luxury sedan that oozes class and elegance, fit for the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

The XJ L Portfolio AWD is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. It produces 340 horsepower and 432 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the XJ L Portfolio AWD can go as fast as 174 mph. It just needs a little more than four seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

The second SUV in Madonna's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, which retails in the market for around $156,000. The G63 AMG is a versatile SUV, capable of thriving in the toughest conditions thanks to its off-roading abilities.

The G63 AMG operates on a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. It produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it accelerates from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds. In addition to this, the G63 AMG can top speed at 137 mph with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission.

3. Mercedes-Maybach S550

Aside from the G63 AMG, Madonna also owns another Mercedes in the form of the Mercedes-Maybach S550. But unlike the former, the S550 is a top-of-the-line sedan. For this classy sedan, the Back That Up to the Beat singer paid around $170,000.

The S550 gets its power from a 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the S550 can reach a full speed of 140 mph. Moreover, the S550 can go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds.

2. Range Rover SV Autobiography

The Range Rover SV Autobiography is another top-tier SUV in Madonna's garage. The Like a Virgin singer took out $220,000 from her pockets to pay for it. This gives Madonna another option for her long outdoor trips.

Deriving its power from a 5.0-liter intercooled supercharger V6 engine, the SV Autobiography produces 557 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SV Autobiography can speed up to 140 mph. In just 4½ seconds, this top-tier SUV can go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Maybach 62S

Sold in the market for $1.4 million, the most expensive car in Madonna's collection is a Maybach 62S. The Maybach 62S is another classy sedan, considered to be an icon of luxury by many.

The Maybach 62S produces 543 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, thanks to a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 powertrain. With a five-speed automatic transmission, the Maybach 62S can reach a top speed of 155 mph. Furthermore, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Madonna's insane $2.15 million car collection.