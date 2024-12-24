Natalya has an amazing car collection. Natalya Neidhart is a respectable wrestler for the WWE. She is a onetime WWE Divas Champion and a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She is also well-known for being the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer and Hart Foundation member Jim Neidhart.

Given Natalya's accomplishments in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Natalya's amazing $397K car collection, with photos.

According to Sportskeeda, Natalya has a net worth of around $2 million. With a lucrative wrestling career Natalya has no interest in leaving, it isn't surprising to see the WWE star get herself some nice rides.

3. Mini Cooper Clubman

The cheapest car in Natalya's car collection is a Mini Cooper Clubman. For this top-tier automobile, the former WWE Divas Champion paid around $30,000. Although it's the least priciest car in her garage, the Mini Cooper Clubman isn't cheap at all.

In terms of features, the Mini Cooper Clubman is a compact wagon that possesses sleek features combined with a relatively sporty look. As a result, there's no doubt that the Mini Cooper Clubman is designed to be a head turner on the streets.

In addition to a sporty exterior design, the Mini Cooper Clubman has a decent interior space. But more importantly, handling this wagon should be easy for any driver.

Built with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain, this allows the Mini Cooper Clubman to produce 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, this top-tier wagon can go as fast as 155 mph.

2. BMW i8

It's safe to say that Natalya has a taste for luxury vehicles. Aside from getting a luxurious Mini Cooper Clubman, it seems that the onetime WWE Divas Champion also fancied a technologically advanced car in the form of the BMW i8. There's no question that the BMW i8 stands out in terms of its futuristic design.

Moreover, no owner would be disappointed with the driving experience that the BMW i8 offers. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Canadian WWE superstar had to get one for herself. Natalya probably took out around $147,000 from her pockets for this masterpiece on wheels.

While hybrid cars are increasingly getting more and more popular, it's safe to say that the BMW i8 was way ahead of its time during its release. Moreover, the BMW i8 also possessed a unique look that will surely gain anyone's attention on the road. With strong, sleek features that give a sporty aura, the BMW i8 is a thing of beauty.

In addition to this, the BMW i8 doesn't disappoint interior-wise. Staying true to the brand of BMW, the i8 features premium amenities coupled with some advanced technological features that will sure enhance any owner's driving experience. As a result, it wasn't surprising to see the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion join the BMW i8 bandwagon.

The BMW i8 derives its power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged Inline-3 Hybrid engine. This allows it to produce 369 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. In just a little more than four seconds, the BMW i8 is well capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. In addition to this, the BMW i8 has a six-speed automatic transmission and can a top speed of 155 mph.

1. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

The most expensive car in Natalya's collection is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. For this masterpiece on wheels, the product of the Hart Dungeon paid around $220,000. This easily tops Natalya's garage. It's safe to say that the SLS AMG is also the main attraction.

The SLS AMG is an elite sports car that demands attention wherever it goes. It features a sporty look that makes it an easy eye catcher. But more importantly, it's built to outclass any of its counterparts in the market.

Some of the outstanding features of the SLS AMG include its gullwing doors, making it an easy eye-catcher. Furthermore, it's ultimately lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it an elite beast that's built for speed. On top of that, Natalya should be able to enjoy the comfort of a lavish interior, providing an experience to any car owner like no other.

The SLS AMG sources its power from a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the SLS AMG has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just around 3.5 seconds. Moreover, the SLS AMG can attain a maximum speed of 197 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Natalya's amazing $397K car collection.