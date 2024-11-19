Pamela Anderson has an amazing car collection. Anderson is arguably one of the most polarizing figures in Hollywood. She is a model and actress who has starred in a handful of movies such as Blonde and Blonder and Scary Movie 3. However, Anderson rose to fame starring on the television show Baywatch.

Given Anderson's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Pamela Anderson's amazing $312K car collection, with photos.

There's no question that Anderson rose to fame thanks to her iconic roles and performances. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anderson has a net worth of around $20 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the Superhero Movie actress got some luxurious cars for her garage, as per sources.

3. Jaguar XK

The cheapest vehicle in Anderson's car collection is a Jaguar XJ, which is valued at around $84,500. Although it's the cheapest car in the garage of the Baywatch star, the XK isn't cheap by any means.

In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury sedans in the market. While there have been cases of the XJ having some issues, there's no question that it can still impress with its elegant and classy exterior combined with its comfortable driving experience.

The XJ is a luxurious performance car that would demand attention anywhere it goes. As a result, it isn't surprising that Anderson just had to get one for herself. Just because Anderson is makeup-free doesn't mean she is luxury-free. Furthermore, it's easily a two-door performance car that can keep up with the rest of the competition.

The XJ is built with a 5.0-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 385 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. It relies on a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission, and this top-of-the-line performance car can go as fast as 186 mph. In addition to this, the XJ can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 4½ seconds.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

Next up on this list is the only SUV in Anderson's car collection, which comes in the form of the Land Rover Range Rover. For this top-tier SUV, the Alone at Night actress paid around $100,100. The Range Rover is a staple among big-time Hollywood celebrities. As a result, it isn't surprising that Anderson has joined her peers.

In terms of features, the Range Rover is a luxurious SUV, providing the utmost comfort with its roomy interior stacked with amenities. In fact, the Range Rover should treat any owner like a legitimate Hollywood A-lister.

Moreover, the Range Rover also comes in handy whenever Anderson wants to go on long road trips. With its off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover can pass through some of the most unforgiving terrain.

The Range Rover is equipped with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, this top-tier SUV can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds. On the other hand, the Range Rover can go full speed at 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Maserati Quattroporte

Anderson certainly loves flashy and luxurious cars. In fact, the flashiest car in Anderson's collection is the Maserati Quattroporte. Retailing in the market for as much as $127,250, the Quattroporte is also the most expensive car under Anderson's name. Staying true to the brand, the Quattroporte is elite when it comes to performance and craftsmanship.

Although the Quattroporte isn't the most practical vehicle, it makes up for it with its unmatched comfort and performance. Furthermore, its design easily makes it an eye-catcher that oozes with luxury and class. Given the features of this lavish sedan, it isn't surprising as to why the Blonde and Blonder star just had to acquire one.

The Quattroporte derives its power from a 4.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 425 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque. It has a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission, and the Quattroporte can attain a maximum speed of 203 mph, making it the fastest car in Anderson's garage. When it comes to acceleration, the Quattroporte can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Pamela Anderson's amazing $312K car collection.