Pamela Anderson made quite a statement at Paris Fashion Week when she appeared at various events completely makeup-free. Her natural look garnered praise and attention, and it turns out there's a meaningful reason behind her decision, Foxnews explains.

In an August interview with ELLE, Anderson opened up about her choice to go without makeup. She revealed that her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, had passed away from breast cancer in 2019, and that loss deeply affected her. Anderson expressed, “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Known for her iconic “Baywatch” image, Anderson has embraced a new chapter in her life, shedding her bombshell persona and opting for a more natural look. Her recent appearances on red carpets sans makeup reflect her evolving beauty philosophy.

pamela anderson at the 44th annual grammy awards (2002) pic.twitter.com/9dU2jTuLwR — 𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐋 ♡ (@cuntydoll) September 20, 2023

When asked about her current beauty routine during Paris Fashion Week, Anderson candidly shared, “These days? Don't do anything. Wake up, whatever is happening is just happening. It's all about self-acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now.”

Going makeup-free has been liberating and even a bit rebellious for her. In a sea of bold makeup looks, Anderson decided to swim against the current, opting for simplicity and authenticity.

Reflecting on aging, she remarked, “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?' It’s a journey.”

Anderson emphasized that chasing youth is a futile endeavor and that she now dresses for herself, not for others. She added, “And since I've really walked out the door as me, I feel like a relief. Just a weight off my shoulders. And I actually like it better. I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else.”