Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and is in the middle of another great season. Let's look at his car collection.

Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He came out of nowhere to lead the Chiefs to multiple playoff appearances and two Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 2022. That kind of success has led to a lifestyle that can include Mahomes having a crazy $1.5 million car collection.

In 2020, he signed a 10-year contract worth $503 million. That money goes a long way in Kansas City, Mo., so Mahomes has built a net worth of $70 million, which allows him to spend money on some luxury items.

Mahomes was born on Sept. 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. His father is Pat Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher.

Patrick Mahomes Jr. was a higher recruit in baseball, regarded as a top prospect for the 2014 MLB draft. Instead of signing with the Detroit Tigers, who drafted him, he went to college to play football.

Mahomes attended Texas Tech and finished his junior season leading the country in yards per game, passing yards, total offense, points, and total touchdowns. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent his first season as the backup quarterback but has been the starter since his second season. Over the past six seasons, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances, two titles, and was Super Bowl MVP both times. He has been the Most Valuable Player of the league two times.

1. 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the fastest road-legal Ferrari. Mahomes' edition of the vehicle has a graphite metallic exterior paint job.

It isn't just a sports car, as it has a lot of cargo space, which helps with its practicality. The vehicle was $338,000 when Mahomes made the purchase.

The Ferrari has a 6.5-liter V12 engine with 788 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph.

2. 2021 Lamborghini Urus

This vehicle isn't Mahomes' own, but he got it as a gift for his then-fiancée, Brittany, who is now Mahomes' wife. The Lamborghini started at an MSRP of $218,009.

The vehicle has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with a 641 horsepower. The Urus goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. It is the first performance SUV from the brand, which helps Brittany with practicality.

3. 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan

The only SUV Mahomes has in his garage is his vehicle of choice when he is on Daddy duty. It is the most luxurious car in his collection. It is $335,000, and Mahomes opted for the white palette.

The Cullinan is powered by the 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine and offers an output of 563 horsepower. The SUV can go 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 151 mph.

4. 2017 Infinity Q60 Sport

Patrick Mahomes' most practical car is the Infinity. It is a grand tourer. It has a comfortable suspension setup, sure-footed braking performance, and a timeless exterior design set. The Infinity has a price tag of $49,395.

It is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, increasing the power production to 300 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and tops out at 155 mph.

5. 2019 Genesis G70

The Genesis is the one vehicle in Mahomes' garage that he hasn't purchased. The Genesis was a gift to Mahomes for winning the Pro Bowl MVP in 2019. It offers great value for its price.

Genesis has tough competition in their market, against brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It goes 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 145 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Patrick Mahomes' crazy $1.5 million car collection.