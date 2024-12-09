Penelope Cruz is a well-respected Hollywood actress, having earned an Oscar. She has also starred in several notable hits on the big screens. Given Cruz's fame, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Penelope Cruz's incredible $267K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cruz has a net worth of around $85 million. With extra cash, Cruz opted to invest in a few luxury rides for her daily use despite Cruz having a fear of driving.

6. Volkswagen Jetta

The cheapest car in Cruz's garage is a Volkswagen Jetta, which cost the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star around $18,680. While it's the cheapest car in Cruz's collection, it's a humble profile that should perfectly allow the Hollywood actress to drive around the city without getting the attention of the paparazzi.

The Jetta relies on a 2.0-liter Inline-4 powertrain. This allows it to produce 110 horsepower and 82 lb-ft of torque. With a four-speed automatic transmission, this humble sedan can go as fast as 129 mph. In just less than 10 seconds, the Volkswagen Jetta can go from 0 to 60 mph.

5. 2010 Chrysler Sebring

While it's one of the cheapest cars in Cruz's garage, the 2010 Chrysler Sebring doesn't fail to get some attention as a convertible. For this sleek convertible, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress paid around $31,995. In fact, there have been times when Cruz has been publicly spotted taking the Sebring for a spin.

Powered by a 2.4-liter Inline-4 engine, the Sebring produces 173 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque. With a four-speed automatic transmission, the Sebring can reach a top speed of 127 mph. On the other hand, it takes more than 10½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2007 Lincoln Town Car

Although a lot of car collectors will agree that the 2007 Lincoln Town Car is quite old school, there's no doubt that it was one of the hottest luxury cars during its release. The Town Car is the perfect way to stamp anyone's class, given that it's easily a status symbol. Moreover, a lot of owners of the Town Car are usually seated in the back with a driver usually taking the wheel.

The Town Car is equipped with a 4.6-liter V8 engine. It produces 239 horsepower and 287 lb-ft of torque. With a four-speed automatic transmission, the Town Car can reach a maximum speed of 133 mph. On the other hand, 9.1 seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2015 Mercedes V-Class

Next up on this list is Cruz's Mercedes-Benz V Class. It's also the first luxury van in Penelope Cruz's car collection. The Mercedes-Benz V Class should come in handy, especially when she needs a comfy and spacious vehicle to relax during her rides. Moreover, it can also accommodate Cruz's personal staff. For this luxury van, the Oscar Award-winning actress shelled out around $47,740.

The Mercedes-Benz V Class derives its power from a 2.1-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, this top-tier van can also go from 0 to 60 mph in a hair more than 12 seconds. In terms of speed, the Mercedes-Benz V Class can attain a top speed of 121 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

2. 2007 Lincoln Navigator

On the other hand, Cruz is also a fan of SUVs, as she also owns a full-sized SUV in the form of the Lincoln Navigator. For this top-of-the-line SUV, The Vanilla Sky star took out $51,750 from her pockets. The Navigator offers sufficient leg room and cargo space, providing the utmost comfort for any owner.

The Navigator derives its power from a 5.4-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the Navigator has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a tad below nine seconds. Furthermore, it can go full speed at 129 mph, and it has a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. 2003 Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much as $75,000, the most expensive car in Cruz's collection is the 2003 Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for family outings.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the toughest terrain, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover produces 282 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.4-liter V8 engine. With a five-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 130 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Penelope Cruz's incredible $267K car collection.