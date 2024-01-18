Luckily, her sister is okay.

Actress Penélope Cruz is a bit traumatized about driving due to a severe accident her sister had with a car.

In a recent ELLE interview, she discusses an incident that has left an impact, PEOPLE reports.

Penélope Cruz opens up about the trauma of getting behind the wheel

She started by saying, “I have a fear of driving.”

It's due to when she was young, her sister was hit by a vehicle.

Cruz added, “My sister was run over by a car in front of me when I was eight or nine. I remember she was wearing a red coat.”

When she witnessed it, “time stopped.”

“It's a great trauma because I saw her losing consciousness,” she said. And I was numb in the hospital, telling people, ‘Oh, my sister just got run over by a car.'”

Luckily, her sister ended up surviving and recovering. The actress admits she would be much more “hysterical” if it were to happen now.

The incident impacted her views of “fiction and reality” that actors contend with. Admitting that it “plays a certain stereotype” for performers.

“I'm lucky to have it, but maybe it makes me feel or suffer things more,” she said. “I can feel it; it's like a hypersensitivity in every way — visually, to sound, to people's feelings. It's been one of the main things I deal with in therapy: how to work a balance so I can keep feeling those things without making those feelings my own.”

Ironically, in her latest role, Penélope Cruz plays Laura Ferrari, co-owner of Ferrari. Hopefully, she can work past her fears of vehicles and getting behind the wheel.