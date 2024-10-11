Priyanka Chopra owns an incredible car collection. Chopra successfully translated her success in Indian films to the Hollywood scene. Since her breakout role in Quantico, Chopra has earned roles in major films such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again. She is also a two-time People’s Choice Award-winning actress and the wife of Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas.

Given Chopra’s success have you ever wondered what kind of cars an actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Priyanka Chopra’s incredible $465K car collection, with photos.

Chopra hit it big time in India before successfully earning roles in major Hollywood productions. As a result, she has raked in a lucrative career from acting. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Chopra has a net worth of around $80 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn’t surprising that she splurged on a few luxury cars to occupy her garage, according to sources.

5. BMW 7 Series

The cheapest car in Chopra-Jonas’ collection is a BMW 7 Series, which costs around $54,800. Although it’s the cheapest car in her garage, the BMW 7 Series isn’t cheap by any means. Furthermore, it’s a luxury sedan that’s easy to love. In fact, the BMW 7 Series is a staple ride, especially whenever the Quantico star decides to return home to India.

The BMW 7 Series is powered by a 2.0-liter twin turbo-charged engine. It produces 248 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this top-of-the-line sedan can go as fast as 130 mph, especially with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, in just a hairline below six seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

4. Mercedes Benz E-Class

While the Baywatch star owns a BMW, she also has a Mercedes parked in her garage in the form of the Mercedes Benz E-Class. For this luxury sedan, Chopra shelled out around $54,950. It possesses a classy design while providing a roomy interior, which should offer the utmost comfort allowing the award-winning actress to relax during her travel time.

The Mercedes Benz E-Class sources its power from a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 powertrain. It produces 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, this elite sedan can go from 0 to 60 mph in just above six seconds. On the other hand, it has no problems with speed, capable of reaching a top speed of 130 mph.

3. Audi Q7

While Chopra is a fan of luxury sedans, that hasn’t stopped her from having a top-tier SUV for herself. In fact, while trying her luck in Hollywood, the Agneepath star opted to invest in an Audi Q7 for $57,500 to help ease her adjustment in the United States. The Audi Q7 is certainly a great choice, given how it offers roomy leg room while also providing seven passenger seats.

The Audi Q7 is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 powertrain. It produces 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease in just 6.7 seconds. When it comes to speed, this top-of-the-line SUV can go full speed at 130 mph.

2. Mercedes Benz S-Class

Next up on this list is Chopra’s Mercedes Benz S-Class, which is ultimately an icon of luxury around the world. In fact, this purchase made the Baywatch star take out $112,650 from her pockets.

Ideal for a rising movie star like Chopra, the Mercedes Benz S-Class easily provides a lavish and comfortable interior that treats its passengers like a certified A-lister. Moreover, its classy design is a certified head turner on the streets.

The Mercedes Benz S-Class derives its power from a 3.0-liter Turbo I-6 engine. It produces 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, this top-tier sedan can run as fast as 130 mph thanks to a nine-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it’s also capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

1. Mercedes-Maybach S650

Chopra is easily a huge fan of Mercedes, having three in her collection. The third one comes in the form of a Mercedes-Maybach S650, which is also the most expensive car in her garage at $185,000. Chopra and Jonas Brothers fans may recognize this car as the Extra Chopra Jonas.

Built in with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Mercedes-Maybach S650 produces 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. With the assistance of a nine-speed automatic transmission, this top-tier sedan can speed up to 130 mph. Moreover, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Priyanka Chopra’s incredible $465K car collection.