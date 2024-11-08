Robert Pattinson has a surprising car collection. Pattinson rose to fame, thanks to his memorable performance in The Twilight movies by taking up the role of Edward Cullen.

Since then, Pattinson became a worldwide heart throb before starring in other productions. Some of his other notable appearances include Tenet, The Devil All the Time, and his biggest role since his Twilight days, The Batman.

Pattinson is also an award-winning actor, having earned a Hollywood Film Award, a Kids' Choice Award nomination, and a couple of MTV Movie Awards. Given Pattinson's accomplishments on the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Robert Pattinson's surprising $54K car collection, with photos.

Pattinson's impact in the big screens was felt across the globe. Given that he reached worldwide fame, it isn't surprising that The Batman star earned a lot of money with his successful acting career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Pattinson has a net worth of around $100 million.

While Pattinson had a taste of driving the much-coveted Batmobile on the big screens, it doesn't seem like he's a huge fan of flashy cars in general. However, his garage is filled with some old-school vehicles that would entice any vintage car collector, as per sources.

3. 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

For more photos, click here

Starting off this short list is the cheapest car in Pattinson's collection, which is a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 15oo pickup truck. It's quite surprising that Pattinson owns a car like this one, as it costs just $2,500.

The Twilight star certainly can afford cars that are more expensive than that. Nonetheless, the Silverado 15oo still comes in handy for transporting some bulky items thanks to its sufficient cargo space.

The Silverado 15oo is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 344 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, this pickup truck relies on a four-speed manual transmission, which allows it to go up to 97 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, it has the ability to move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a hair below nine seconds.

The Silverado 15oo may be the cheapest car in Pattinson's collection. However, it did have enough features that convinced the Tenet star to purchase one for himself.

2. 1989 BMW 325i Convertible

For more photos, click here

While owning the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was quite odd for the real-life Batman, he also owns a 1989 BMW 325i Convertible, which can be considered a rare collector's item. In fact, for purchasing this old-school car, Pattinson had to pay around $21,000.

This vintage piece on wheels should allow Pattinson to enjoy some fresh air while taking it for a spin around the city. Furthermore, it's still a BMW that finds a way to showcase the best designs without compromising on performance. In fact, it possesses some of BMW's original features headlined by its unique stereo system.

The BMW 325i Convertible derives its power from a 2.4-liter Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 121 horsepower and 159 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the BMW 325i Convertible needs exactly nine seconds for it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. When it comes to speed, this old-school convertible can go as fast as 122 mph.

1. 1963 Chevrolet Nova

For more photos, click here

Pattinson is certainly a fan of old-school cars. In fact his entire garage is filled with cars that aren't younger than 25 years of age. But among the cars in Pattinson's collection, the oldest dates back to the 60s. Retailing in the market for $30,000, the most expensive car in Pattinson's collection is a 1963 Chevrolet Nova.

The Nova is an old-school classic masterpiece on wheels. Although its interior is quite limited, there's no doubt that its exterior makes it an instant head turner on the streets. In fact, the Nova even found its way to appear in some James Bond movies. Given that Pattinson has a taste for vintage cars, it's easy to see why he had to get his hands on this valuable car.

This old-school car sources its power from a 3.8-liter Inline6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 120 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a four-speed manual transmission, the Nova can go as fast as 93 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, it requires around 14.2 seconds for it to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Robert Pattinson's surprising $54K car collection.