Roman Reigns is a decorated professional wrestler who works for the WWE. He recently concluded a long-lasting reign as WWE Universal Champion, punching a total of 1,316 days. Given Reigns' accomplishments in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Roman Reigns' amazing $393K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reigns has a net worth of around $14 million. With a highly successful career in the WWE, it isn't surprising to see the former WWE Universal Champion splurge on a few luxury rides for his garage, as per sources.

4. Mercedes Benz V Class

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car on this list is Reigns' Mercedes-Benz V Class. Similar to his fellow SHIELD member, Jon Moxley, the former undisputed Universal Champion felt like he needed to get this luxury van for herself. The V Class should come in handy, especially when the Tribal Chief needs a comfy and spacious vehicle to relax during her rides.

Moreover, it can also accommodate his personal staff and other Bloodline members if he wants to. For this luxury van, the WWE superstar shelled out around $65,000.

The V Class derives its power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 163 horsepower and 279 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, this top-tier van can also go from a standstill position to 60 mph in a hair less than 12 seconds. In terms of speed, the V Class can attain a top speed of 121 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

3. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

The second-cheapest car in Reigns' collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the former WWE Champion shell out around $88,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's common in the garages of big-time Hollywood A-listers.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much-needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings.

Built with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little less than seven seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes-Benz GLS Class

For more photos, click here

It seems like the original Tribal Chief is a fan of large vehicles. In fact, Reigns also has the keys to a Mercedes-Benz GLS Class. In purchasing this top-of-the-line SUV, Reigns shelled out around $99,900. As a luxury SUV, the GLS Class doesn't disappoint in terms of design, comfort, and performance.

Some of the advantages of the GLS Class include a respectable exterior design that oozes class. However, this top-tier SUV's main attraction is its lavish interior that provides sufficient legroom. The GLS Class should easily house Smart's 6'4 frame.

In addition to this, the GLS Class is also equipped with some advanced technology, allowing Reigns to enjoy reclining seats, a 21″ screen, and MBUX Voice Control.

The GLS Class produces 382 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. In addition to this, a nine-speed automatic transmission assists the engine in helping this top-tier SUV to go as fast as 149 mph. Moreover, it can easily go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair less than six seconds.

1. Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

For more photos, click here

The Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is another top-tier SUV in Reigns' car collection. The Original Tribal Chief took out $140,000 from his pockets. This gives Reigns another option for his long outdoor trips.

Deriving its power from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Range Rover Autobiography produces 510 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Autobiography can speed up to 155 mph. In just above 4½ seconds, this top-tier SUV can go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Roman Reigns' amazing $393K car collection, with photos.