Rowan Atkinson owns an incredible car collection. Atkinson rose to fame thanks to his memorable performances as the iconic character, Mr. Bean. He has also starred in other productions such as Johnny English, The Lion King, and Love Actually. He is a two-time BAFTA Award winner.

Given Atkinson’s worldwide fame, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rowan Atkinson’s incredible $15.2 million car collection, with photos.

While Atkinson loves to make people laugh on screen, he is a solid car enthusiast off it. According to sources, the two-time BAFTA Awardee owns a handful of rare and exotic cars. Nevertheless, he can certainly afford it. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Atkinson has a net worth of around $150 million, and Atkinson even owns a $10 million house in England.

10. 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint

Sold at an auction for $77,000, the cheapest car in Atkinson’s car collection is a 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint. Although the 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint is a solid vehicle, Atkinson probably sold it given that it brings bad memories that go back to 2014, when the Mr. Bean star survived a head-on collision with the very same car at a Goodwood race for the Shelby Cup, according to reports.

9. 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E

Next up on this list is Atkinson’s 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E, which he also sold at auction. Around that time, the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E was valued for around $81,800. Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 322 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque.

8. 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is a sleek coupe that doesn’t disappoint in terms of performance. As a result, Atkinson just had to get one for himself. It only cost him about $202,000. Deriving its power from a 6.3-liter V8 engine, it produces 583 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

7. 2002 Acura NSX

Another two-door car in his collection, Atkinson also owns a 2002 Acura NSX. Retailed in the market for $205,000, it was one of the best cars to ever be produced by Honda. Built in with a 3.2-liter V6 engine, it produces 290 horsepower and 224 lb-ft of torque.

6. 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

It seems that the Johnny English star is a huge fan of Aston Martin cars. Because of this, it isn’t surprising that Atkinson has a 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage parked in his garage.

However, it’s worth noting that it was up for auction for as much as $220,000. With the help of a five-speed manual transmission, it can go as fast as 175 mph. Moreover, in just a little over five seconds, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

5. 2014 Bentley Mulsanne Birkin Edition

While Atkinson is a fan of Aston Martin cars, he is rich enough to also own a Bentley. In fact, he owns a very rare 2014 Bentley Mulsanne Birkin Edition, which was valued for around $450,000. Getting its power from a Twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V8 engine, the 2014 Bentley Mulsanne Birkin Edition produces 505 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque.

4. 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

A luxury car fit for a world-class comedy actor, Atkinson certainly deserves to drive a 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Besides, the Mr. Bean actor shelled out $500,000 for it.

But unlike the common 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupes in the market, Atkinson’s is powered by a 9.0-liter V16 engine, which is a huge upgrade to the usual ones equipped with a 6.75-liter V12 engine.

3. 1939 BMW 328 Roadster

Probably like his Johnny English character, Atkinson enjoys the adrenaline rush. As a result, he picked up a 1939 BMW 328 Roadster, which was the same car he raced with at the 2011 1000 Mille Miglia race. For this unique vehicle, the two-time BAFTA Award-winning actor shelled out $621,000. Equipped with a 1.9-liter Inline-6 engine, it produces 79 horsepower.

2. 1986 Aston Martin V8 Zagato

Speaking of racing, Atkinson also used to race with the 1986 Aston Martin V8 Zagato, which made him shell out around $670,000. Deriving its power from a 5.3-liter V8 engine, it produces 482 horsepower and 412 lb-ft of torque. However, the same car has been retired from competition.

1. 1997 McLaren F1

The most expensive car in Atkinson’s car collection is a 1997 McLaren F1, which is valued at $12.2 million. A rare, limited edition that is a legitimate masterpiece that can out-speed the majority of the cars in the market, it’s easy to see why the Mr. Bean actor just had to get his hands on one.

But in true Mr. Bean fashion, Atkinson actually crashed this vehicle twice, in 1999 and 2011, the second of which saw Atkinson suffer a shoulder-blade fracture.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rowan Atkinson’s incredible $15.2 million car collection.