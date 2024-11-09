Ryan Seacrest has an amazing car collection. Seacrest is a popular actor and producer and the new host of Wheel of Fortune. He rose to fame thanks to being the host of the hit television singing competition series, American Idol. Since then, Seacrest has made waves in Hollywood as a voice actor for Shrek Forever After and Get Smart.

He also tried his hand as a producer for the TV series, Shahs of Sunset. Seacrest is a Primetime Emmy Award winner for producing the series, Food Revolution. Given Seacrest' accomplishments in the Hollywood scene, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Ryan Seacrest's amazing $566K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seacrest has a net worth of around $450 million. With plenty of extra cash, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award winner opted to splurge on a few cars, as per sources.

4. Land Rover Defender First Edition 90

The cheapest car in Seacrest's collection is a Land Rover Defender First Edition 90, which costs around $66,300 in the market. Although it's the cheapest car in Seacrest's garage, the Defender First Edition 90 is a practical luxury SUV that oozes with style and practicality.

In fact, this elite SUV comes in handy whenever the American Idol host needs to go on long road trips that will require passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain.

The Defender First Edition 90 is powered by a 3.0-liter intercooled turbo Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, it only requires a little more than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. When it comes to speed, the Defender First Edition 90 can drive up to 120 mph.

3. Mercedes-Benz S580 4Matic

Next up on this list is a Mercedes-Benz S580 4Matic. The S580 4Matic is one of the most-coveted luxury sedans in the market for its stylish look that oozes with elegance and class. Furthermore, its lavish interior should treat any owner like Seacrest similar to a Hollywood A-lister.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award-winning producer uses this car for special events. For the purchase of this top-tier sedan, Seacrest paid around $118,000.

The S580 4Matic sources its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a nine-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line sedan can go as fast as 130 mph. The S580 4Matic requires less than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. Bentley Continental GT Coupe

Seacrest is also a fan of super cars. In fact, he has the much-loved Bentley Continental GT Coupe parked in his garage. For this one, the Shrek Forever After voice actor shelled out $181,500. This elite coupe pretty much stands out wherever it goes thanks to its classic look that doesn't compromise on performance.

Given the features of this top-of-the-line coup, it isn't surprising that the Bentley Continental GT Coupe is being used by Seacrest for his date nights with his wife.

The Bentley Continental GT derives its power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 500 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, in terms of speed, it's well capable of driving up to 205 mph with its six-speed automatic transmission, making it the fastest car in Seacrest's collection.

Furthermore, it also has no problems with acceleration, having the ability to move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

1. Aston Martin DB9

Retailing in the market for around $200,000, the most expensive car in Seacrest's collection is an Aston Martin DB9. This super car was meticulously designed not only to turn heads, but it was also engineered for peak performance. Given the features of the car, not a lot of cars in the market can outclass the DB9 in terms of performance and design.

The DB9 is built in with a 5.9-liter V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 510 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission paves the way for this super car to go as fast as 186 mph, making it the second fastest car in Seacrest's collection. On the other hand, it only needs a little more than 4½ seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ryan Seacrest's amazing $566K car collection.