Sebastian Stan has a surprising car collection. Stan rose to fame thanks to his memorable performances both in the cinemas and the television screens. He has starred as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies such as the Captain America installments and The Avengers films and stars as Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice.

Furthermore, Stan has also starred in TV series such as Pam & Tommy. Stan is also a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor. Given Stan's accomplishments as an actor, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Sebastian Stan's surprising $335K car collection, with photos.

With Stan taking up starring roles as of late, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award nominee is earning some pretty huge paychecks. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stan has a net worth of around $8 million.

As a legitimate millionaire, Stan has used some of his earnings to fill up his garage with some of the most coveted cars in the market. According to sources, Stan owns a pair of lavish SUVs, a coupe, and a vintage car.

4. Austin Healey 300 BJ8 Mark III

It seems that Stan is a huge fan of old-school cars. In fact, he has an Austin Healey 300 BJ8 Mark III parked in his garage. It's also the cheapest car in his collection with the price of $60,000. The two-door vintage sports car may be the cheapest in the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star's collection, but it's features make it deserve a special place.

The Austin Healey 300 BJ8 Mark III gets its power from a 2.9-liter Inline-6 engine. It produces 148 horsepower and 165 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with the help of a four-speed manual overdrive transmission, this vintage sports car can go fast as 121 mph. In just under 10 seconds, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

3. 2020 Porsche Cayenne S

While the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor is a fan of sports car, Stan also has a taste for SUVs. As a result, it isn't surprising that he also owns a 2020 Porsche Cayenne S. This top-of-the-line SUV probably made Stan shell out around $86,000.

Staying true to the brand of Porsche, the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S is one of the most reliable SUVs in the market, thanks to its quality, premium features for the utmost comfort, safety, and top-tier performance. It's certainly a vehicle fit for a Hollywood star like Stan.

Deriving its power from a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, it produces 434 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over 4½ seconds, the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S can also easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, in terms of speed, this elite SUV can go full speed at 163 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury

Speaking of premium SUVs, Stan also owns a 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. For the 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury, the Captain America: Civil War star probably took out $89,000 from his pockets.

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury is one of the most coveted SUVs in the market for a reason. Boasting a spacious interior for passengers and cargo, modern technology, safety features, and power, it's easy to see why Stan loves taking this one for a spin while running his daily errands.

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows the SUV to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Built in with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 152 mph. In terms of acceleration, this top-tier SUV can go from standstill to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds.

1. 2015 Jaguar F-type R Coupe

Sold in the market for $99,925, the priciest car in Stan's car collection is a 2015 Jaguar F-type R Coupe. The 2015 Jaguar F-type R Coupe is a lavish coupe that doesn't disappoint in terms of power, speed, and a comfortable interior. It boasts a solid design that doesn't compromise on performance. As a result, it's easy to see why the Pam & Tommy star couldn't resist owning one.

The 2015 Jaguar F-type R Coupe sources its power from a 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine. It produces 550 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque. It can reach a top speed of 186 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission. In just a hairline above 3½ seconds, this coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sebastian Stan's surprising $335K car collection.