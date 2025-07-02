The New York Knicks are on the verge of naming Mike Brown as their next head coach, and Ben Stiller is all for it. The longtime Knicks fan wasted no time sharing his reaction on X, posting a simple but fired-up message: “Let’s go” with three raised-fist emojis.

Stiller’s excitement mirrors the energy around the organization. ESPN and The Athletic confirmed that Brown is the favorite to replace Tom Thibodeau, who was let go after five seasons with the team. Brown spent the last few days in New York, finalizing what many expect to be a done deal once owner James Dolan signs off.

Brown brings experience and pedigree. He led the Sacramento Kings to a playoff breakthrough in 2023, earning NBA Coach of the Year honors. Before that, he coached LeBron James during his early years in Cleveland and had a stint with the Lakers as well. Known for his emphasis on defense, Brown has consistently built teams that play with structure, toughness and purpose.

Ben Stiller’s hype reflects broader optimism

While Stiller’s post went viral for its brevity, it captured a larger sentiment. Knicks fans are cautiously hopeful. The coaching search included names like Dawn Staley, Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka and Quin Snyder, but teams denied New York permission to interview some of them. With options narrowing, Brown became the clear top candidate.

Insider Marc Stein noted that the Knicks have already told free agents they expect the search to wrap soon. He also reported that Brown could bring in former Hornets coach James Borrego as his top assistant, forming a well-rounded staff. Rick Brunson is expected to remain as part of that team, and Brown reportedly supports keeping him in place.

For Knicks fans, who’ve seen enough coaching turnover to last a lifetime, Brown represents both stability and modern leadership. The roster is already solid with Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Josh Hart. Now, the hope is that Brown can elevate them into true contention.

Ben Stiller gave his stamp of approval in just two words. Now it’s time to see what Brown can deliver.