Jason Kelce may be done with the NFL, but he is clearly not done with putting himself in uncomfortable situations for a laugh. On the July 2 episode of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, Jason revealed the hilarious and slightly painful results of a weight loss bet with longtime friend Beau Allen, per Complex.

The rules were simple. Each person earned two points for every percent of body fat lost and one point for each pound of muscle gained. Allen ended the challenge with a total of eight points by losing 2% body fat and gaining four pounds of muscle. Jason managed to lose 3% body fat but gained no muscle at all.

“I definitely was a loser of the bet,” he said. As punishment, Jason had to wear a Speedo at Ocean Drive, a Jersey Shore fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation. That alone would have been a moment, but Jason being Jason, decided to make it even more unforgettable.

“I did a bikini wax,” he told Travis with a smirk.

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

Jason shared that he got waxed at European Wax in Philadelphia, where the staff tried to ease the experience as much as possible. Even so, it was clear this wasn’t exactly in his comfort zone. He said the idea was to make the Speedo moment at least a little less disturbing. “Thank God I did because this thing would have looked so much worse if I wasn't waxed,” Jason joked, referring to the dramatic reveal of his star-spangled boxers being ripped off.

Still, there were boundaries. When the salon offered a full Brazilian wax, Jason declined without hesitation. “I don't like anything in that crease,” he said. “Nothing's been in that crease other than my own hand.”

His wife Kylie had thoughts of her own. “Jason, that's the one thing you could've used,” she told him, clearly disappointed in his refusal to commit to the bit all the way.

What began as a bet to get healthier turned into a full-blown viral spectacle. In typical Kelce fashion, it was raw, real and completely ridiculous.