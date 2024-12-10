Simone Biles is a decorated gymnast, who represents USA internationally. Biles recently bagged three Olympic Gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Given Biles' impact in the country and in the sport, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Simone Biles' incredible $400K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Biles has a net worth of around $25 million. With a successful gymnastics career coupled with some lucrative endorsements, Biles could afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes owning the keys to a handful of luxury cars.

5. Range Rover Evoque

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car on this list is Biles' Range Rover Evoque, which retails for around $44,000. The Evoque is an ideal choice for the Olympic gold medalist. In fact, the Evoque is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities.

The Evoque derives its power from a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 250 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Evoque can speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of accelerating from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under 7½ seconds.

4. Range Rover Velar

For more photos, click here

The next car on this list is Biles' Range Rover Velar, which retails for around $58,000. The Velar is the second top-of-the-line SUV in Biles' car collection. The Velar is another ideal choice for the gymnastics GOAT, particularly for passing through some unforgiving terrain.

The Velar derives its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Velar can speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under 7½ seconds.

3. Mercedes-AMG GLE 43

For more photos, click here

It seems that Biles is a huge fan of luxury cars. Aside from her Range Rovers, Biles also has a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 parked in her garage. The GLE 43 also doesn't retail for cheap, as it's valued for $65,000 in the market.

The GLE 43 gets its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 385 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it also has no problems with speed, capable of going as fast as 155 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little longer than 4½ seconds.

2. Dodge Challenger SRT

For more photos, click here

Another powerful head-turner in Biles' car collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT, which made the world-class athlete pay around $73,000. The Challenger SRT is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass the majority of the cars in the market.

The Challenger SRT derives its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. This allows it to produce 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger SRT can go as fast as 201 mph. In just less than four seconds, the Challenger SRT has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

1. Mercedes-AMG G63

For more photos, click here

Given that Biles is a huge fan of luxury SUVs, she also took a liking to the Mercedes-AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, the multiple-time Olympic medalist paid around $160,000. The G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior.

But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo-charged V8 powertrain, the G63 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the G63 has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just more than five seconds. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Simone Biles' incredible $400K car collection.