Stefon Diggs is a wide receiver for the Houston Texans. He is a two-time All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowl player. He also once led the NFL in receptions. Given Diggs' impact in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Stefon Diggs' incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Diggs has a net worth of around $12.5 million. Unfortunately, Diggs recently tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the NFL season. Still, with a lucrative football career, it isn't surprising that Diggs got himself some luxurious rides, as per sources.

3. Mercedes G63 AMG

The cheapest car in Diggs' car collection is a Mercedes AMG G63. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Texans wide receiver paid around $156,700. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, there's no doubt that the AMG G63 isn't cheap at all. The AMG G63 is one of the main attractions of Diggs' garage. In fact, it's one of the most coveted SUVs in the world.

The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior. But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 480 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in just around 4½ seconds. In addition, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 136 mph and has a seven-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

2. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Another solid vehicle in Diggs' car collection is the much-coveted Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is easily one of the highlights in his garage. Considered an icon of luxury and class, the Wraith made the former second-round draft pick take out $370,500 from his pockets. This makes it the second-most expensive car in his car collection.

Some of the main attractions of the Wraith is its premium exterior finish, making it an instant eyecatcher on the streets. But more importantly, the biggest spectacle of the Wraith is its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. With a handful of amenities that should treat any owner like a VIP, Diggs should have some memorable experiences taking the Wraith for a spin.

The Wraith operates on a 6.6-liter V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 591 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this top-tier vehicle can go as fast as 155 mph. It also has an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. Moreover, it only takes just a hairline below 4½ seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Mercedes Benz SLS AMG

The only sports car in Diggs' collection is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. For this masterpiece on wheels, the two-time All-Pro selection paid around $500,000. This makes it the most expensive car in Diggs' garage. The SLS AMG is also the main attraction.

The SLS AMG is an elite sports car that demands attention wherever it goes. It features a sporty look that makes it an easy eye-catcher. But more importantly, it's built to outclass any of its counterparts in the market.

Some of the outstanding features of the SLS AMG include its gullwing doors, making it an easy eye-catcher. Furthermore, it's ultimately lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it an elite beast that's built for speed. On top of that, Diggs should be able to enjoy the comfort of a lavish interior, providing an experience to any car owner like no other.

The SLS AMG sources its power from a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the SLS AMG has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below four seconds. Moreover, the SLS AMG can attain a maximum speed of 196 mph and has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Stefon Diggs' incredible $1 million car collection.