The Houston Texans have had a great start to the 2024 NFL season, though they have not looked as dominant as many thought they would. Houston made headlines this offseason by adding several veterans including RB Joe Mixon, DE Danielle Hunter, and WR Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, one of those players is done for the season after a tough injury update.

Texans WR Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Colts on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is terrible news for a Texans offense that is already down Nico Collins.

The Texans are 6-2 heading into Week 9 and are in the thick of the AFC playoff race.