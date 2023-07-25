Stephen Curry is an NBA superstar with the lifestyle to match. Part of this is Stephen Curry's car collection.

Curry has cemented himself as arguably the best shooter in NBA history. Apart from setting the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a career, Curry is also a four-time NBA champion, an NBA Finals MVP, a two-time League MVP, and a nine-time All-Star. Given his success in the NBA, it isn’t surprising that he’s also one of the highest paid NBA players today.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Curry has a net worth of around $160 million. Apart from scoring lucrative NBA deals, the four-time NBA champion also earns from various endorsement deals, including a lifetime deal with Under Armour. But while Curry has found a lot of success in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he owns? Well, this article features Stephen Curry's $759K car collection.

Curry currently has seven luxurious cars. Given that Curry is a family man, it isn't surprising that he owns a good list of SUVs. However, the nine-time All-Star is also a highly paid NBA baller who has the money to splurge on a few sports cars only fit for a MVP like himself.

1. 2018 Infiniti Q50

Equipped with a 3.0L V6 engine, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 is no slouch. In fact, it can go as fast as 172 mph and go from 0-60 mph in just 5 seconds. Given that Curry was the face of this specific model's brand campaign, it isn't surprising to see him own one. Regardless, it's certainly a $34,200 car to add to his collection, especially for driving within the city.

For more photos of this car, check out the Infiniti website.

2. Cadillac Escalade ESV

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have three kids. As a result, it isn't surprising to see him use a $76,990 Cadillac Escalade ESV. Apart from a roomy interior, the car is built with a 6.2L V8 engine, which should help it acquire a top speed of 151 mph. It is certainly a car fit for a family man like Curry.

For more photos of this car, check out this review.

3. Land Rover Range Rover

Speaking of SUVs, the four-time NBA champion confessed that it was his favorite to drive the Range Rover. Priced at $90,900, the Range Rover certainly has enough room to transport Curry's family. Moreover, powered by a 3.0L V6 engine, the Range Rover has what it takes to reach a top speed of 176 mph while giving Curry and the family a comfy ride.

For more photos of this car, go to this review.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

4. Tesla Model X 90D



Given that SUVs are ideal for driving a family, Curry has another one. But this time, the 2022 Finals MVP picked one up with a sleek and futuristic design. Powered by an electric engine with a battery of 90kWh, the $93,000 Tesla Model X 90D can go as fast as 155 mph. Furthermore, with butterfly doors, Curry's family should have no problems hopping in the vehicle for a road trip with style.

For more photos of this car, check out this review.

5. Mercedes-AMG G55

From city driving to rough terrain, Curry should have no problems covering ground with his $123,600 Mercedes-AMG G55. Built with five seats and a 5.5 L supercharged V8 engine, Curry's family should easily be able to go on road trips with ease, especially when the Warriors sharpshooter is unwinding during the NBA offseason.

For more photos of this car, see this review.

6. 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

SUVs are practical for family drives. However, a NBA superstar like Curry probably also has a dream car. With extra money to spare, the four-time NBA champ also owns a 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which is valued at $161,100. Powered by a 4.0L Inline 6 engine, Curry should have no problems reaching the top speed of 197 mph. Furthermore, he can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds.

For more photos of this car, check out this Porsche website.

7. Porsche Panamera Turbo S

Speaking of Porsche sports cars, if your Stephen Curry, one is surely not enough. In fact, the greatest shooter in the world owns two, the second of which is his most expensive car yet at $179,000. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S can reach a top speed of 315 km/h. Thanks to its 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, Curry's luxurious sports car should have a horsepower of 680 and 770 lb-ft of torque. Given that Curry is paid highly by the Golden State Warriors and Under Armour, he certainly can very well afford to keep an expensive sports car like this one.

For more photos of this car, go to the Porsche website.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Stephen Curry's $759K car collection.