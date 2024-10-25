The Weeknd, also known as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is a popular singer, with several hit songs to his name. He is also a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Given The Weeknd's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is The Weeknd's insane $2.5 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Weeknd has a net worth of around $300 million. With plenty of cash, it isn't surprising that the Popular artist can afford to splurge on a few super cars, as per sources.

5. 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera

The cheapest car in The Weeknd's collection is a 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera, which is valued to be around $75,000. Certainly, a Porsche isn't cheap by any means, especially a vintage piece like the 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera. Considered to be one of the most coveted vehicles during its time, the 911 Carrera is an instant classic.

The 911 Carrera is powered by a 3.2-liter Flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 231 horsepower and 209 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, designed with a five-speed manual transmission, this vintage car can still speed up to 154 mph. In terms of acceleration, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds.

4. Mercedes-AMG G63

While The Weeknd is a fan of old-school cars, he also couldn't help but get a Mercedes-AMG G63, which is a luxurious SUV. The G63 retails for around $147,500.

Aside from a lavish and comfortable interior, this top-of-the-line SUV also comes in handy during off-road situations. The Weeknd's own Mercedes-AMG G63 even made an appearance in his music videos for Wicked Game and King of the Fall.

The G63 derives its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It only takes a little more than four seconds for this elite SUV to go from a standstill to 60 mph. Moreover, a nine-speed automatic transmission paves the way for the Mercedes-AMG G63 to reach a maximum speed of 149 mph.

3. Bentley Mulsanne

Next up on this list is The Weeknd's Bentley Mulsanne. There's no question that a Mulsanne is a super car with a price of $304,670. Like a true of icon of luxury, the Love Me Harder singer decided to pick one up to celebrate his rising success back in 2016.

With a classic exterior combined with an interior that only gives an aura of luxury, there's no doubt that the Mulsanne is in a class of its own.

The Mulsanne produces 505 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque, thanks to a 6.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. In addition to this, this super car can drive as fast as 155 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, when it comes to acceleration, 7.2 seconds is enough for it to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Speaking of super cars, The Weeknd also owns the much-loved Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. For this one, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist shelled out around $517,770. The Aventador SVJ is easily a masterpiece on the road. Staying true to the brand, it doesn't compromise performance for its signature sporty design. As a result, it's an instant head turner on the streets.

The Aventador SVJ sources its power from a 6.5-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 770 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a seven-speed automated manual transmission, this beast can go full speed up to 217 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds.

1. McLaren P1

Sold in the market for $1.5 million, the most expensive car in The Weeknd's collection is a McLaren P1. The McLaren P1 is another super car in the One of the Girls singer's collection. There's no doubt that the McLaren P1 is a unique work of art that should easily stand out on the streets thanks to its futuristic design combined with advanced features.

Unlike most super cars, the McLaren P1 is a hybrid. It's powered by a 3.8 twin-turbo V8 engine and a 1-Electric Motor. It produces 903 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, designed with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can reach a top speed of 217 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of going from a standstill to 60 mph in just under three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on The Weeknd's incredible $2.5 million car collection.