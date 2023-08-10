The Weeknd has a net worth of $300 million in 2023. The Weeknd is and has been one of the most famous musical artists for the past decade. He has released a considerable number of hit singles, from “Can't Feel my Face” to “Blinding Lights”. For this piece, we'll be taking a look at The Weeknd's net worth in 2023.

The Weeknd's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $300 million

The Weeknd's net worth in 2023 is $300 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he wants an upgrade from his $22.5 million penthouse in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd (real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) was born and raised in Toronto.

The Weeknd begins music career

He started his music career in 2009, as he uploaded music to YouTube anonymously. Tesfaye then made three songs initially with the help of producer Jeremy Rose, uploaded under the username “xoxxxoooxo”. The songs, namely “What You Need”, “Loft Music” and “The Morning”, drew media attention and even caught the ear of fellow Canadian hip-hop artist Drake. At the time, he was still working at American Apparel.

He soon adopted the moniker “The Weeknd”, excluding the letter e to avoid copyright issues with pop rock band “the Weekend”.

The Weeknd starts the XO record label

In 2011, he founded the XO record label, soon after which he released his first mixtape entitled House of Balloons. Thursday and Echos of Silence were also both released in 2011. He received several nominations for the Polaris Music Prize.

The Weeknd also had collaborations with Drake this year, opening for him in some concerts and appearing at the OVO Festival. Moreover, he contributed to four songs on Drake's Take Care.

The Weeknd goes on first international tour

Tesfaye went on his first international tour the following year, including Coachella and the Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom. He also signed with Republic Records that year, with his XO record label becoming a subsidiary.

He also released Triligy this year, which was a mixture of remixed and remastered versions of his 2011 songs. It debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200.

In 2013, he had a hand in another hit “Elastic Heart” alongside Sia and Diplo. He also collaborated with Ariana Grande to make “Love Me Harder”. To cap off the year, Tesfaye produced two more hits, “Often” and “Earned It”, with the latter earning him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

“Earned It”, which was part of the Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) soundtrack, won Best R&B Performance at the Grammys.

The Weeknd releases several hits in 2015

Speaking of 2015, it would be an even bigger year for The Weeknd, as he would blow up even more with hit after hit after hit. The first of the year was the second single from Beauty Behind the Madness, entitled “The Hills”; it became Tesfaye's first number-one single and first diamond-certified record. This, obviously, would help to add to The Weeknd's net worth in 2022.

Next was “Can't Feel My Face” which he released via performance at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Finally, he released Beauty Behind the Madness on August 2015. The studio album went on to be certified double platinum in the U.S. and went on to sell 1.5 million copies worldwide. Beauty Bhind the Madness was the most streamed album that year, with over 60 million.

The album was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards.

Other notable projects released soon thereafter included a feature in Future's “Low Life” as well as Kanye West's “FML”, a single in his album The Life of Pablo.

The Weeknd releases Starboy

In 2016, Tesfaye announced his next studio album entitled Starboy, releasing the title track in the same month “Starboy” debuted at No. 40 and ended up being his third No. 1 single. The song is now certified 8x platinum.

Other hits from the album include “I Feel it Coming” and “Die for You”, among others. Starboy debuted at No. 1 at the Billboard 200 and is a certified triple platinum. Like its predecessor, it also won Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The Weeknd releases My Dear Melancholy

Tesfaye would then release an EP in 2018 ntitled My Dear Melancholy, which debuted yet again at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Prior to this, he contributed to another Future project in “Coming Out Strong”, as well as a feature in the Black Panther (2018) soundtrack alongside Kendrick Lamar in “Pray for Me”.

Next, he would release yet another hit in “Blinding Lights”, which he notably teased in a Mercedez-Benz commercial. The song also peaked at number 1.

The Weeknd's After Hours become most-streamed R&B album

In 2020, he would release After Hours, which marked The Weeknd's fourth consecutive No. 1 album. It also became the most streamed R&B album of all time, beating Tesfaye's own Starboy. Notable hits from the album include its title track, as well as “Save Your Tears”.

Tesfaye then performed in the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which earned three Emmy nominations.

Dawn FM, his fifth and most recent studio album, was released in January 2022. The album debuted at No. 2 in the Billboard 200 and features such singles as “Sacrifice”, “Moth to a Flame” ft. Swedish House Mafia, and “Out of Time”.

The Weeknd named world's most popular artist

In March 2023, the Guiness World Records certified The Weeknd as the most popular artist in the world. This was based on streaming data from Spotify and social media.

Only a couple months later, Tesfaye announced the album he was working on was going to be the last he would release under the name of The Weeknd. He plans to continue to make music, just not as The Weeknd.

The Weeknd also had starred in The Idol, a show on HBO that created controversy with its adult content. The show was canceled by HBO after five episodes.

The Weeknd is truly one of the most prolific artists of the 2010s. Throughout his career, he has accumulated a total of 12.5 million certified album units and 83 million digital units in the US alone. He makes more or less $3 million a month and is now currently worth about $300 million.

Were you stunned at all at The Weeknd's net worth in 2023?