Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to roll out its Pokemon Tera Raid Battle and this time, we are getting our latest starter Pokemon to be put in the spotlight. Inteleon has been announced to be part of the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle happening this April 28, 2023, to April 30, 2023, and a repeat to occur on May 5, 2023, to May 7, 2023.

Details of the Inteleon Pokemon Tera Raid Battle

The upcoming 7 Star Pokemon Tera Raid Battle will let you face off against the Gen 8’s water starter, Inteleon. This Tera Raid Battle will have an Ice Tera Type as well as the Mightiest Mark like Cinderace who also had similar treatment as well as the other Starter Pokemon from previous generations of the Pokemon game. With Inteleon receiving an Ice Tera Type, this makes it a little bit more effective against Grass-Type Pokemon as it builds resistance and ups its damage output.

Similar to before, anyone can join this Pokemon Tera Raid Battle but the catch as always, is that you can only catch this version of Inteleon once per save file.

If you are wondering what Inteleon’s base stats are, we’ve listed down below its stats as well as its typical moveset prior Terastalizing for you to see if this Tera Raid Battle is worth making all the fuss for.

Base Stats:

HP: 70

Attack: 85

Defense: 65

Sp. Atk: 126

Sp. Def: 65

Speed: 120

Total: 530

What’s great about Inteleon is that it defenitely has great Sp. Atk as well as Speed to be able to hit first and hit hard. While this may be the case, we still see that it lacks Defense and Sp. Def which can be quite troublesome. Then again, if you’re able to hit the enemy first and hit it enough to knock it out, there wouldn’t be much problems for you, right? Checking out its moveset, there are several attacks from its base variant to have quite powerful attacks up its sleeve.

Level Move Type Category Power Accuracy 1 Acrobatics Flying Physical 55 100% 1 Pound Normal Physical 40 100% 1 Growl Normal Status – 100% 1 Water Gun Water Special 40 100% 1 Bind Normal Physical 15 85% Evolution Snipe Shot Water Special 80 100% 12 Water Pulse Water Special 60 100% 19 Tearful Look Normal Status – – 24 Sucker Punch Dark Physical 70 100% 30 U-Turn Bug Physical 70 100% 38 Liquidation Water Physical 85 100% 46 Soak Water Status – 100% 54 Rain Dance Water Status – – 62 Hydro Pump Water Special 110 100%

As mentioned, Inteleon’s Sp. Atk and Speed are particularly great. This Pokemon’s moveset is what makes it a great hit and run Pokemon for your Casual Battles or Ranked Battles since it has damage output moves that will NEVER miss with its 100% accuracy. With attacks like Snipe Shot, Liquidation, and Hydro Pump, you can easily dishout powerful moves in an instant especially to Pokemon that will be starting with a Fire-type Pokemon like Armarouge which is part of the current meta of the game. Take them out with one move or at least be able to deal heavy damage to them that will keep them reeling for the next round. With Inteleon, Sp. Atk and Speed are the name of the game.

The 19th Pokemon Tera Raid Battle which features Inteleon will be next in line right after the 2nd run of Blissey as well as the lastest battle last week which was Typhlosion with the Ghost Tera Type.

Best of luck, Trainers!