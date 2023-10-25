As Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift continue on with their relationship, head coach Andy Reid gave his approval of the pairing after a huge game for the tight end last Sunday. Upon further hearing his head coach's pleasure, Kelce's reaction was filled with bliss.

On the podcast “New Heights” featuring Jason and Travis Kelce, the latter said on the show that hearing that positive talk from Reid gave him credence that he's on the right track according to TMZ Sports.

“I love Coach Reid, man,” Kelce said. “What a guy. Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

In the Chiefs last game against the Los Angeles Chargers with Swift in attendance, Kelce caught 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown to cap off his incredible performance. To poke fun at Kelce, Reid said to the media after the game when talking about the Chiefs' best skill-position player that “Kelce is getting better with time and Taylor [Swift] can stay around all she wants.”

Travis' brother Jason brought up a statistic on the show that when Swift is at the games, Kelce is averaging around 100 yards per game while when she isn't, it's significantly lower. It prompted the Chief to laugh and make light of the CBS Sports edit that when Swift is not present, he's “left to his own devices.”

Kelce and the Chiefs are riding high as they're 6-1 on the season as their next test is against a division rival in the Denver Broncos. Getting by Denver would put them at 7-1 with a date with the Miami Dolphins in Germany the week after.