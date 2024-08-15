Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t worried about Jawaan Taylor’s recent injury even though he was carted off the field on Wednesday. The offensive tackle suffered a shoulder injury in practice, which Reid and the Chiefs are not losing sleep over, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“One source said the Chiefs are ‘not overly concerned at this time,'” Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Coach Reid reiterated a similar sentiment while adding Taylor’s status for the Chiefs’ upcoming preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

“He won’t play this weekend, but I think he’s going to be OK,” Reid said, per Chiefs.com reporter Matt McMullen.

The news surrounding Taylor’s injury is a big relief for Kansas City. Taylor isn’t expected to be sidelined long-term, which bodes well for the Chiefs. Amidst the NFL preseason, the Chiefs anticipate having a healthy offensive line ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season, according to ClutchPoints’ Ryan Bologna.

“The Chiefs have a solid interior offensive line with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith. If Taylor misses game time, Kansas City is looking at a starting tackle duo of Kingsley Suamataia and Lucas Niang or Wanya Morris,” Bologna wrote. “The trio of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith gives Patrick Mahomes a pocket to step up into, but Taylor as the right tackle is a significant piece.”

The Chiefs will look to build off their 26-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Chiefs' updated injury report

Reid shared how he plans to approach Kansas City’s second exhibition matchup, given that Taylor has been ruled out and will join left guard Joe Thuney and cornerback Jaylen Watson on the injury list. Reid says Watson will miss his second consecutive game and will see how Thuney responds this week but won’t “force it” in Saturday’s game.

For the rest of his offensive line, he plans to approach the first half as usual and watch the game play out before making any second-half decisions.

“As far as the play time goes, the ones will take a half, and then we’ll kind of fill in after that and just kind of see how the rest of that goes for the third and fourth quarters,” Reid said, per Sports Illustrated’s Joshua Brisco.

The back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs will look to go for the three-peat in 2025.