The Kansas City Chiefs are locked in against the Detroit Lions in the lead-up to defending their Super Bowl LVIII title. According to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs' starters will play the entire first half of their preseason matchup with the Lions. That includes superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who only threw four attempts in Kansas City's preseason-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Mahomes won't play the entire first half since history usually sees Mahomes subbing out early into the second quarter during preseason action. From there, backup quarterback Carson Wentz will take over offensive responsibilities. This could be good for the Chiefs since Wentz might want some on-field reps with the first-team offense. Kansas City has a history of putting up video game numbers under Mahomes. So, if there's ever a blowout, the Chiefs can pull Mahomes and let him rest while not missing a beat with Wentz under center.

This preseason matchup with Detroit will be the last time Kansas City fans see Mahomes and the starters. The next will likely be at the start of the regular season when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. Ditto for when Kansas City stays at home the following week when the Chiefs host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

What will this season hold in store for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Kansas City is on a mission to be the first team to ever three-peat in NFL history. But the Chiefs must handle a chaotic regular season schedule to return to the top. Their schedule features two games on Mondays, one on Wednesday, one on Thursday, one on Friday, one on Saturday, and only 11 on Sundays. That's every day except Tuesday. Kansas City will have many shorter-than-usual or longer-than-usual weeks and fewer breaks than usual of the NFL standard six-day variety.

The chaotic unfamiliarity of their rest schedule will affect how this season goes for the Chiefs. Kansas City is an older team, playing long into the postseason for six consecutive seasons under Reid and Mahomes. Whether it was an AFC Championship game appearance, Super Bowl loss, or championship, that fatigue can play a part no matter how dominant a team is on paper.

So, how the Chiefs handle their upcoming season will play a factor in whether or not this team three-peats. Everything relies on Mahomes staying healthy for Kansas City to accomplish such a feat. But, with Mahomes under center and Reid scheming up their offense, the Chiefs should be primed for a deep run.