The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Jared Goff-led Detroit Lions was in part because of the absence of Travis Kelce. Patrick Mahomes threw to eight receivers and still fell short. He was having a hard time in the pocket and finding passing routes. Andy Reid could have fielded the star NFL tight end but he chose not to.

It was a game-time decision to not let Travis Kelce play. The Chiefs knew that they were going to be short of firepower on both ends. Chris Jones is also holding out which made coming up with schematics a bit harder for Andy Reid. Jared Goff and the Lions just edged the Chiefs out by a single point. This meant that any help would have been nice, especially coming from Trav.

Andy Reid had to think about the long-term and in-game effects of allowing the star to play. He finally unveiled the reason behind the decision after their match against the Lions, via Grant Gordon of the NFL.

“He just wasn't feeling right, so I wasn't going to put him out there with that,” he said about a conversation that they had before the game. Reid also stressed the importance of his star player's need to rest, “And he was honest with me, and we talked. So just not enough time there.”

This was a tough loss for the Chiefs entering a new season. Will Travis and Chris be back in time to turn their season around after they lost to Jared Goff?