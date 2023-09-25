Taylor Swift's cruel summer may have just ended at Arrowhead Stadium. The pop sensation was seen watching Travis Kelce catch passes from Patrick Mahomes' electric touch in the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. She looked so enchanted as she was rooting for the team. But, this all may have not hilariously happened if not for Andy Reid and his style of setting people up, via KSHB 41 News.

“I met her before… I set them up,” the Chiefs mastermind declared while laughing.

Obviously, this was just Andy Reid making fun of a situation. Funny hoaxes are nothing new for the coach.

But, Travis Kelce's game hit differently against the Bears. He had a certain afterglow after scoring a touchdown against the Bears and saw Taylor Swift rooting for him. It looks like sparks are flying between both of them.

The Chiefs tight end also seems like he's using Swift's presence to be more fearless on the gridiron. Kelce notched 69 receiving yards on seven receptions. The Bears secondary seemed like a labyrinth but Kelce would always find a route to make it out of the woods. There was no time to calm down for him in NFL Week 3 as he played with so much bad blood.

After the Chiefs' 41 to 10 victory, the two were seen walking out in such gorgeous and bejeweled outfits. It is still a question if Swift will also watch their game against the New York Jets. But, it seems like Miss Americana had found the one to fill her blank space.

Call it what you want. But, the two look like they are headed to a getaway car en route to being each other's end game.