Kansas City Chiefs fans should hope that Chris Jones’ dreams actually do come true ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones had a “crazy dream” about Super Bowl 57, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer. Jones didn’t reveal the exact details of the dream, though he indicated that it ended with Kansas City beating the Philadelphia Eagles and winning Super Bowl 57.

Chris Jones had a "crazy dream" about the Super Bowl on Tuesday night. He's very superstitious, so he hasn't told anyone what happens in the dream. All I know is that it was a good dream. And he's obviously not saying … because as he said, if you do it won't come true. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 12, 2023

Like many of the Chiefs, Jones is playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Jones knows what it feels like to become a Super Bowl champion and to be on the losing end of the NFL’s biggest game.

Jones recorded one tackle in Super Bowl 54 when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. One year later, Jones and Kansas City’s defense surrendered 31 points in a blowout loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

Jones is as responsible as any Chiefs player for Kansas City being in Super Bowl 57. The First-team All-Pro had a dominant performance in the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Jones had two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Kansas City sacked Joe Burrow five times and put pressure on the Bengals quarterback for much of the game.

Before the AFC Championship Game, Jones had failed to record a single sack in 13 playoff games. Jones has 27 tackles and 10 quarterback hits in his playoff career.

Jones and the Chiefs’ defensive line will have their work cut out for them in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles are considered to have the best offensive line in the NFL.