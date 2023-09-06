Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is opening up about an occasion when he tried to recruit some help for star QB Patrick Mahomes. Although Mahomes has faired just fine with the weapons he's had, leading the Chiefs to two Super Bowls in his tenure there, that apparently didn't stop Reid from trying to bring in some legendary reinforcements.

Recently, Andy Reid appeared on Let's Go on Sirius XM with Tom Brady, Jim Gray, and Larry Fitzgerald, and he revealed that it was in fact Fitzgerald who he had tried to convince to come out of retirement and sign with Kansas City in years past.

“I’ve tried to hire Larry 15 different times,” said Reid. “I begged him even when he was out for a year to come back. Come on!”

Fitzgerald of course is one of the most iconic receivers to pick up a football, spending his entire illustrious NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals from 2004 until his retirement in 2020.

Mahomes for his part has in fact played with several of the game's elite playmakers, including tight end Travis Kelce and speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The results for Kansas City have been fruitful to say the least. Reid and Mahomes have made three Super Bowls during their time together, winning two of them, including the 2023 Super Bowl in a thriller against the Philadelphia Eagles. Although it's the responsibility of coaches to always look for ways to make their team better, it's safe to say that the Chiefs have managed just fine even without the services of Fitzgerald.