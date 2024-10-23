When news broke early in the morning that DeAndre Hopkins had been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional fifth-round pick, it took the NFL by storm.

Suddenly, the top current NFL quarterback was paired up with a Hall of Fame-bound wide receiver, and it seemed like everyone in the professional sporting world had an opinion on it. From fans eager to see how the pairing would shake out to others angered by the development, the sporting world took to popular media outlets to learn more about the deal, including to Pat McAfee, who was just in awe of the whole thing.

Discussing the trade and what it means for the Chiefs on his namesake ESPN show, McAfee broke down how the addition of Hopkins should help out KC, as he does much of what the team really needs on offense.

“You reach out to Hembo (Paul Hembekides), and you ask Hembo, ‘Is DeAndre Hopkins going to work out here?' And he goes, ‘Actually, there's some stats here that say everything that Patrick Mahomes needs, but hasn't had this year, which has led to a very slow start for Patrick Mahomes by his standards, Deandre Hopkins helps out with,'” McAfee declared. “Zone coverage, he's quickly open, understands hot routes, and understands defense. Yards zero to 11, in the past, Mahomes has been very good, understand the defenses, gets the ball out quickly. DeAndre Hopkins eats in these, let alone what he's able to do downfield.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as McAfee had plenty more to say on the matter, including why the pairing should work.

Pat McAfee believes KC will be DeAndre Hopkins' fountain of youth

Continuing his conversation regarding Hopkins, McAfee shut down any idea that he is an over-the-hill ring chaser who can't play like he used to. Why? Because the chance to compete for a Super Bowl Championship should be like Hopkins taking a sip from the fountain of youth.

“And there's a lot of people saying he's washed. Was Kareem Hunt washed whenever he went over there? Was other players who ended up in a good program, a good organization with a shot to win a Super Bowl, are they all of a sudden seemingly found the fountain of youth, especially on some of these teams that have been chasing rings over the past 20 years?” McAfee declared. “Yeah, they do! Remember, Randy was washed before Randy Moss went up to New England. Gronkowski was retired; his back was bad. Old, boom, goes to Tampa. JuJu goes back to Kansas City boom, has production. It's like sometimes a little motivation, a little hope, a little optimism can spur a little more activity or a little more awesome from the greats. I believe DeAndre Hopkins is going to fit in great over there; the stats say they prove it.”

On one hand, Hopkins has been in the NFL for 12 years, has played 10,452 offensive snaps, and has caught 1,563 passes as a pro. Even at 32, his body will eventually break down, and when that happens, he simply won't be the same player anymore. But when you consider that Hopkins had a 1,000-yard season last year and could still have one this year if Mahomes is able to unlock his game, this trade feels like a buy-low shot for a massive name with sky-high potential.