Kansas City Chiefs fans do not have to wait long to see their team in action once again. Kansas City opens the regular season at home against Baltimore on Thursday night. Unfortunately, the Chiefs will be without one of their running backs for the beginning of the regular season.

The Chiefs have placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football illness list, per Ari Meirov. This means that CEH will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 season, including the season opener against the Ravens.

CEH regularly missed practices during training camp due to what seems to be a recurring illness. Edwards-Helaire also revealed in July that he deals with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Kansas City will have to rely on Samaje Perine, Isiah Pacheco, and Carson Steele at running back while CEH is unavailable.

Previewing Kansas City's injury report ahead of the 2024 NFL kickoff game: Ravens vs. Chiefs

The NFL could not have given us a spicier Week 1 season opener.

The Chiefs will host the Ravens in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game. It should be an exciting game that features two of the best offenses in the AFC and could be a preview of a playoff matchup.

We are too early for the official injury report, but here's an overview of how healthy the Chiefs are heading into the season's first week of practice.

In addition to CEH, the Chiefs will also be without WR Hollywood Brown in Week 1. Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' first preseason game of the year.

General manager Brett Veach even assured fans that Brown should be healthy again soon.

“He’s certainly trending in the right direction,” Veach said on Thursday. “And look, there was a reason why we didn’t put him on the IR to start the season.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs safety Justin Reid said on Sunday that there is “no limit” on his quad injury. Reid believes that he will be ready to go in Week 1 against the Ravens.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Reid said. “No limit. We're going to be out there flying around. I would not play if I did not feel like I would be an asset to the team to help us win.”

The Chiefs will do everything they can to secure a win in Week 1. Last year, they lost to the Detroit Lions while missing both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Kansas City does not want their banner raising night spoiled for the second year in a row.

The Chiefs and Ravens face off in the NFL's regular season debut at 8:20PM ET on Thursday night in Arrowhead.