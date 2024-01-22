A big injury update for Joe Thuney

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney suffered a pec strain during Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joe Thuney had been scheduled to get an MRI on his pec on Monday, and now it has been revealed that it is a strain, which is good news. There was some fear that it could have been something more serious. Now, Thuney will be monitored throughout the week ahead of the AFC Championship game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Chiefs are able to have Thuney on the field protecting Patrick Mahomes, it would be a huge boost against a dangerous Ravens defense.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes passed a big test on the road against the Bills. The Bills are a team that the Chiefs have gotten the better of in the playoffs, and Mahomes is now 3-0 against them in the playoffs.

While the Bills were a tough test, the Ravens will arguably be an even bigger one. The Ravens have dominated contending teams this year, with the blowout of the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day sticking out.

It will be interesting to see if Mahomes and the Chiefs are able to come out on top on the road against the Ravens. It will be worth monitoring Thuney's status throughout the week, as he is a big part of the Chiefs' offense. Only time will tell if he is able to suit up, and if the Chiefs can get a win.