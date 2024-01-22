Chiefs offensive lineman Donovan Smith claims that the hot water in Kansas City's locker room was not working after beating the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs might be the legal owners of the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City has faced Buffalo on three separate occasions in the playoffs, and all three had the same result. Patrick Mahomes and co. seem to have the winning formula to beat Josh Allen (along with some luck). Their 2023 playoff matchup had the same result, with the Chiefs beating the Bills in yet another close playoff contest.

Unlike the past two games, Round 3 of the Chiefs-Bills rivalry was played in Buffalo. Temperatures were pretty low, and both teams were likely looking forward to a hot shower after the game. However, Chiefs offensive lineman Donovan Smith claimed that there was no hot water in their locker room.

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom”

Either it's just a coincidence, or the Bills were being incredibly petty after losing for the third time to the Chiefs. Both options are incredibly hilarious to think about though. The image of Josh Allen and co. shutting down the hot water supply angrily just to get back at their rivals is quite the sight.

Ultimately, it's very likely just an unintentional oversight by the Bills' stadium workers and not a malicious act by the team. We're sure that the Chiefs will take this minor inconvenience with a smile, though. After all, they're walking out of New Jersey with a win and yet another AFC Championship Game appearance.

The Chiefs will now go on to face the Baltimore Ravens in the penultimate game of their season. Can Kansas City earn themselves a chance to defend their title and join the rare list of repeat Super Bowl winners?