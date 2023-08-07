NFL training camps are officially underway. With each team's camp a week or two in, that means the NFL season is gradually starting to come closer. Starters are sharpening their swords in preparation for the regular season. Backups are competing for starting roles. Guys on the roster bubble want to be on inside looking out as opposed to the outside looking in.

There is a lot to compete for on every roster. That is of course true in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs just won the Super Bowl. They have arguably the best quarterback anyone has ever seen. The Chiefs have made the AFC Championship in every season Patrick Mahomes as been their starting quarterback. The stakes are high.

Every year is a precious chance that requires all hands on deck. Most Chiefs players have had great camps. However, as is the case with all teams, some haven't had their best. That doesn't mean they can't turn it around. There are still a few more weeks in camp and preseason games are about to kick off. But two players in particular could afford to stack some good days on top of each other.

Jaylen Watson

Given how much money the Chiefs have to pay Mahomes and to protect Mahomes, they can't allocate resources to every position on the roster. The secondary is one of those positions that the Chiefs have cycled through in order to find value on the margins.

One of those players was Jaylen Watson, a seventh-round pick a year ago out of Washington State who made some big plays for the Chiefs last season. One of those was a pick-six in Week 2 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Another was a pick in the playoffs against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch victory.

But Jaylen Watson's training camp hasn't been as rosy. Almost all of Watson's reps have come with the second-string defense, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Part of that, he wrote, is due to an emergence from fellow second-year defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, who was actually drafted *after* Watson in the seventh round last year. Watson made some crucial plays for the Chiefs last season, but needs to make some more in camp to avoid falling behind for playing time.

The saying goes that the best ability is availability. A player can't have a good training camp if he isn't even having a training camp. That's the case with Kadarius Toney. Toney has been plagued by injuries throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. This stat found by ESPN's Bill Barnwell is one of those that seems fake but isn't.

Toney got hurt handling a kick return on the first day of the Chiefs' training camp. He got surgery to repair a torn meniscus, with the team hopeful that Toney can return in Week 1. In the meantime, Skyy Moore has usurped the role of the team's number one wide receiver with others like rookie Rashee Rice, Justyn Ross, and Justin Watson filling in some snaps with the first team offense that Kadarius Toney has vacated.

While the team hopes Toney can be back for Week 1, that seems unlikely and there is no benefit of doubt that Toney has earned over his brief NFL career regarding injuries. He shouldn't rush his rehab, but the sooner he can get back on the field, the better.

Moving Forward

Jaylen Watson and Kadarius Toney have had big moments for the Kansas City Chiefs during their brief tenures there. Watson iced a playoff game with an interception. Toney had a big punt return in the Super Bowl that set up a touchdown and he caught a touchdown himself in that game.

The Chiefs could use them playing at their best this season. They haven't gotten that out of either so far during training camp.